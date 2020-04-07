Search

WATCH: All the things we love about Norfolk as boss creates video for self-isolation

PUBLISHED: 09:02 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 07 April 2020

Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography

Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography

A drone firm boss has come up with the perfect antidote to self-isolation – a three minute tour of things we love about Norfolk.

The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.

Graeme Taplin, who runs Bunwell-based Drone Photography Ltd, a former estate agent who changed jobs in 2016, amassed years of footage before coronavirus and social distancing began.

He has used it to create a video aimed at giving a tour of the county throughout the seasons.

Viewers can enjoy the sea, green fields, churches, the Broads and vast skies with sunrises and sunsets.

The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.

There is also footage of a lifeboat being launched in slow motion as well as a chance to see Norfolk in harvest.

However, the video comes with the stark message not to try and leave home to see these wonders for real, with Mr Taplin stating on the video: “Please stay at home, stay safe.”

Mr Taplin said: “People in stay at home lockdown mode can enjoy a snippet of our beautiful landscapes, coast and countryside.

“The purpose was to bring a smile to people whilst we’re all locked down.”

The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.

Mr Taplin used to work for TW Gaze estate agents but left to start his own business and over the past four years, has logged more than 300 hours of drone flight experience.

The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.

The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.

The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.

The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.

The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.

The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.The stunning video footage of Norfolk by Graeme Taplin of Drone Photography Ltd. Pic: Drone Photography Ltd.

