Broads Authority boss welcomes return of boat owners saying - ‘It will be great to see people back on the water’

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 May 2020

John Packman, CEO of the Broads Authority. Pic: Archant

John Packman, CEO of the Broads Authority. Pic: Archant

The Broads Authority CEO thanked private boat owners who paid tolls throughout lockdown as he welcomed them back to the waterways.

People can return to enjoy the Broads under new government guidelines. Pic: ArchantPeople can return to enjoy the Broads under new government guidelines. Pic: Archant

John Packman spoke to confirm that people could now use their own boats on the Broads again after the government’s lifting of restrictions.

This follows guidance issued earlier this week that allowed sailing and paddle boating including canoes, kayaks and paddle-boards to resume.

Whilst other inland waterways face delays, the Broads is able to welcome boaters back immediately because maintenance has continued throughout lockdown.

MORE: Estate agents predict ‘burst of activity’ as Boris lifts property out of deep freeze

Mr Packman said: “I want to thank our private boat owners who have continued to pay their tolls during a period when they were not able to enjoy the Broads.

“It is because of this that we were able to continue the essential work needed to enable their safe return. “There are delays in other areas because the navigation authorities need to complete safety checks and make good any problems before boats can return. Whilst I still urge all boaters to take appropriate measures to stay safe and follow government guidelines it will be great to see people back on the water.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure that our exercise and recreation does not have a negative impact on our communities and those who have worked so tirelessly to enable some relaxation to the restrictions during this terrible time.”

People may also visit their boats for leisure or to do maintenance but are not able to stay overnight away from their usual residence.

It is also essential that boaters contact marinas where their vessels are moored directly to see if they are able to access them.

“Whilst we are all pleased that we can access the Broads again, the threat of coronavirus is still very real. It is up to all of us to ensure the guidelines are followed to help save lives and protect our NHS,” added Mr Packman.

