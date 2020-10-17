‘I’m chasing dreams’: The gym boss who’s training Premier League football stars

Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

When it comes to personal training, Norwich’s Severin Mokake is moving into the premier league.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He’s 23 and after setting up a gym in Rackheath, Norwich, Mr Mokake’s clients include top name footballers such as Benjamin Mendy and Raheem Sterling. Others include Ayoze Perez and some Norwich City players past and present such as Sebastien Bassong, Timm Klose, Max Aarons and James Maddison. TV sport presenter, who hails from Norwich, Jake Humprhey is a regular too.

MORE: Wetherspoon sinks to colossal Covid losses

Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

But a decade ago and Mr Mokake nearly got deported with his mum, studying for a Masters degree at the University of East Anglia, and his brother, now a West End acting star, Gabriel Mokake, He recently took the lead in the London show Hamilton.

Their mum, Dr Scholastica Mokake graduated while working a cleaning job at night to support her boys, but a couple of weeks after her graduation, the family were told they were facing deportation, due to a filing error on a student visa. At one point they were days from being deported to Tanzania but on hearing the family’s predicament, the local community successfully campaigned for the family, lobbying Parliament and raising money for legal costs.

Since then, the youngest of the family, Severin Mokake, has made a name for himself among top level footballers for his BAS Training (Believe, Achieve, Success).

His father was a manager for the Cameroon U19s in the 1990s and a Tanzanian national team coach. Mr Mokake himself went through football academy as a youngster and then set up his own gym focusing on health and fitness.

Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

After getting to know some of the professional footballers, he’s built up a large clientele and said some do come to his gym in Norwich, although for many of the players, he has to travel to them.

“I’m a strong believer that fitness should be enjoyed and be added into your routine of daily life. From general fitness goals, weight loss goals to sports performance, every goal matters. The clubs have trainers but players always want to get the extra advantage and because it takes them away from the work environment.

“I work with many of the Norwich City players but I have hit the highs now of currently training World Cup and Premier League winner Benjamin Mendy which has also built me a great relationship with England’s Raheem Sterling too.

“I believe due to my previous story it would be a great one for motivating the community at such a young age of 23 chasing dreams and being a local black male in Norfolk.”

Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Gym owner Severin Mokake was almost deported and came from difficult background. He has opened his own gym which trains professional football players. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

Jake Humphrey and Severin. Pic: Severin Makoke Jake Humphrey and Severin. Pic: Severin Makoke

Tim Krul in training. Pic: Severin Makoke Tim Krul in training. Pic: Severin Makoke

Severin with James Maddison. Pic: Severin Makoke Severin with James Maddison. Pic: Severin Makoke

Timm Klose and Severin. Pic: Severin Makoke Timm Klose and Severin. Pic: Severin Makoke

Severin Mokake with his mum, Dr Scholastica Mokake. Pic: EDP Severin Mokake with his mum, Dr Scholastica Mokake. Pic: EDP