Barber calls for rule-breaking hairdressers to be fined for ‘putting greed above safety’

PUBLISHED: 15:57 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 19 May 2020

Ashley Yarwood at Gentleman Jacks barbers is against people offering haircuts at home during coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

The boss of a Norfolk barbers has delivered a cutting blow to stylists not adhering to social distancing.

Gentleman Jacks which is in Wroxham, Stalham and Acle. Pic: Gentleman JacksGentleman Jacks which is in Wroxham, Stalham and Acle. Pic: Gentleman Jacks

Ashley Yarwood, one of the co-directors of Gentleman Jacks, which has outlets in Wroxham, Stalham and Acle, said he was “truly disturbed” by barbers who were offering mobile hair services in lockdown.

And he has called for them to be prosecuted for flouting social distancing rules and putting “money before safety”.

His criticisms come after fellow director Stephen Parsons said last month that it was not fair so many people were messaging them for a hair cut in their own homes. Despite his protest, people have still been asking.

Meanwhile, hair salons and barbers, which closed because of coronavirus, are gearing up to potentially reopen from July 4. Many are now starting again to book in appointments with customers as well as implement safety measures so they can open up as soon as given the government go-ahead.

Gentleman Jacks. Pic: submittedGentleman Jacks. Pic: submitted

But Mr Yarwood is outraged at the number of people willing to risk safety for the sake of a haircut.

He said: “I am truly disturbed by the fact that so many barbers in Norwich are offering mobile barbering, and even more so the fact that the general public are willing to let someone in their house.

“Covid-19 is taken very serious by all the staff at Gentleman Jacks and if I found out any of my staff was offering this home visit service they would be dismissed immediately. It’s damaging to the business’ reputation that’s taken a lot of money, sweat and tears to build.

“Barbers were one of the last businesses to be forced to close yet we will be one of the last to be reopened, deemed as not important. This is ludicrous - we don’t just cut hair, we make people feel good, we make people look good and they leave feeling a weight has been lifted. Not many trades do that.

“We have personally invested thousands on PPE and sanitisation equipment ready for the return. These mobile barbers are not protecting themselves, let alone the clients. It’s an insult to our profession and disheartening for every barber and hairdresser who has sacrificed thousands, abiding by the law.

“The saddest thing is that people think a haircut is more important than protecting their loved ones and a mobile barber is so desperate for cash or just so greedy they risk their families and their own life for a few quid.”

