Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norfolk high streets hit again as Boots look to close stores

PUBLISHED: 08:55 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 03 April 2019

Boots is looking to close stores. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boots is looking to close stores. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Boots has warned that it is looking to close UK stores as it looks to slash costs amid the “most difficult” quarter in the group’s history.

Boots is owned by the US-based Walgreens Boots Alliance, which has said it is making “decisive steps” to cut costs - including reviewing its 2,500 stores.

In Norwich alone there are 22 Boots stores, including opticians and pharmacies.

MORE: High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

There are eight stores in and around King’s Lynn, near 10 in mid-Norfolk, and 10 variously in and around Great Yarmouth, as well as many more besides.

The group revealed it is looking at poor performing shops as well “opportunities for consolidation”.

It follows the group’s announcement in February that 350 jobs are at risk in its Nottingham head office amid plans to trim HQ staff costs by 20%.

The details come as owner Walgreens Boots Alliance reported a 2.3% drop in like-for-like UK retail sales in its second quarter to February 28, while comparable pharmacy sales dropped 1.5%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance boss Stefano Pessina admitted the group did not take action swiftly enough to offset challenging conditions.

MORE: Do you want to be a Future50 business? Applications are open



But he outlined plans to turn around it fortunes, including ramping up global cost cutting targets by around another 500 million US dollars (£383 million) to more than 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) by 2022.

He also plans to make a number of senior hires to speed up efforts to boost its digital capability and transformation.

Mr Pessina said: “Our response was not rapid enough given market conditions, resulting in a disappointing quarter that did not meet our expectations.”

He added: “We are going to be more aggressive in our response to these rapidly shifting trends.

“We are focusing on our operational strengths and addressing weaknesses.”

Most Read

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The 11 most searched Google terms about Norwich over the last five years

Four of the things that people in Norwich searched most for. Photos, from left to right clockwise: SJM Concerts, Submitted, Hawk and Owl Trust and Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists