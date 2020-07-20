Search

First for UK as axe-throwing launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:08 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 20 July 2020

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

Archant

A new fun game opens in an 11,500sqft venue in Norwich’s Castle Quarter called Boom: Battle Bar.

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

Following the government’s easing of restrictions, the new game on Level Two is opening on Thursday which combines ‘axe’ throwing, nine-hole ‘crazier’ golf, boules, darts, ping-pong, shuffleboard and pool.

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

David Moore, owner of the new venture, said: “We are so excited to launch our amazing new concept at Castle Quarter in Norwich. This is the first Boom: Battle Bar to be opened in the UK and starts our UK roll out. We have worked extremely hard to get ready and welcome our first customers safely.

“Boom: Battle Bar combines fantastic social activities with games and technology in an awesome bar environment. It is a great place to meet up and try so many new things. We’re confident it will be the new go-to place for fun seekers in Norwich.”

Robert Bradley, centre manager at Castle Quarter, said: “This is another great addition to the leisure offering at Castle Quarter.

“Boom: Battle Bar really will be an alternative attraction: we can’t wait for it open this week. We are also immensely proud that Castle Quarter is the location for the very first Boom: Battle Bar.”

Castle Quarter's new Boom Battle Bar game. Pic: submitted

