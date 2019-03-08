Search

Norwich's Bonmarche begins closing down sale

PUBLISHED: 09:42 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 11 November 2019

Bonmarche in Norwich's St Stephens Street has announced a closing down sale. Picture: Archant

Bonmarche in Norwich's St Stephens Street has announced a closing down sale. Picture: Archant

Archant

Bonmarche in Norwich's St Stephens Street has begun a closing down sale.

The women's fashion retailer went into administration last month, putting the jobs of 2,900 people at risk.

The city centre store is one of a handful across Norfolk, as Bonmarche has other stores in King's Lynn, Dereham and Great Yarmouth.

Plans have already been submitted to Norwich City Council to change the use of the building to a restaurant in the event of Bonmarche leaving.

MORE: Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

The applicant is a financial investment firm based in Essex which currently works for restaurants including Prezzo and Loch Fyne.

The application to change the building's use from retail to a restaurant states: "The application has been made to establish that the proposed change of use is acceptable in principle, in the event the present tenant vacates the building either during or at the end of their tenancy."

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family’s precious bird of prey dies of “shock from fireworks”

Mr Warner said: “To lose a bird that’s still in his prime is upsetting, it really is.

