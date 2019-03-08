Norwich's Bonmarche begins closing down sale

Bonmarche in Norwich's St Stephens Street has begun a closing down sale.

The women's fashion retailer went into administration last month, putting the jobs of 2,900 people at risk.

The city centre store is one of a handful across Norfolk, as Bonmarche has other stores in King's Lynn, Dereham and Great Yarmouth.

Plans have already been submitted to Norwich City Council to change the use of the building to a restaurant in the event of Bonmarche leaving.

The applicant is a financial investment firm based in Essex which currently works for restaurants including Prezzo and Loch Fyne.

The application to change the building's use from retail to a restaurant states: "The application has been made to establish that the proposed change of use is acceptable in principle, in the event the present tenant vacates the building either during or at the end of their tenancy."