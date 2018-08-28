The Body Shop set to close in Lowestoft

The Body Shop has announced it will close its store in Lowestoft.

After several weeks of speculation, the cosmetics brand confirmed it will not be renewing the lease on its premises on London Road North in the town centre.

The skin care and perfume specialist said it would be helping members of the store’s sales team to find new jobs within the company.

A spokesman for The Body Shop said: “We regularly review our store portfolio performance and have taken the decision not to renew the lease of The Body Shop in Lowestoft and close the store, which will cease trading on the 9th March 2019.

“We are currently in consultation with the sales team to discuss job opportunities elsewhere within the business.”

News of the closure comes a matter of hours after it was announced the Beales department store - based just a couple of hundred of metres away from The Body Shop - would also be closing its doors.