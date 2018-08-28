Search

Advanced search

The Body Shop set to close in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 17:07 25 January 2019

The Body Shop in Lowestoft is set to close. Picture: The Body Shop

The Body Shop in Lowestoft is set to close. Picture: The Body Shop

Archant

The Body Shop has announced it will close its store in Lowestoft.

The Body Shop in Lowestoft back in 2008, when it was relaunched. Richard WoodThe Body Shop in Lowestoft back in 2008, when it was relaunched. Richard Wood

After several weeks of speculation, the cosmetics brand confirmed it will not be renewing the lease on its premises on London Road North in the town centre.

The skin care and perfume specialist said it would be helping members of the store’s sales team to find new jobs within the company.

A spokesman for The Body Shop said: “We regularly review our store portfolio performance and have taken the decision not to renew the lease of The Body Shop in Lowestoft and close the store, which will cease trading on the 9th March 2019.

“We are currently in consultation with the sales team to discuss job opportunities elsewhere within the business.”

News of the closure comes a matter of hours after it was announced the Beales department store - based just a couple of hundred of metres away from The Body Shop - would also be closing its doors.

Most Read

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pro-Brexit campaign group calls for deselection of Norfolks MPs - but associations back them

Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists