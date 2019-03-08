Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

WATCH: A look inside one of the best pubs in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:17 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 30 April 2019

Bob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

The landlord of CAMRA’s Norwich and Norfolk branch pub of the year explains how he helped The Leopard change its spots.

ob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinsonob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bob Utting, 48, hasn't always been in the pub trade - in fact he started out in the haulage industry.

But despite his relatively late start to pulling pints, the landlord of The Leopard has done wonders for the pub since he took over in August 2013.

Within two years it was featured in the prestigious Good Beer Guide produced by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), and recently they named it Norwich and Norfolk's 'branch pub of the year'.

As someone who is proudly “NR3 born and bred”, Mr Utting knew what it took to transform the pub, which sits on the corner of Bull Close Road, from a “tired old lady” to a community gem.

ob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinsonob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

He said: “When we got the pub we were closed for about a year while we breathed some new life into it.

“The original bar is how you see it now, the original bar had been ripped out and replaced with a tiny little bar, so we put it back the same way it was, got new flooring, made the entrance bigger.

“We basically went to town on it.”

CAMRA's praise of The Leopard reflected the notion that the pub had come along way under Mr Utting's management.

ob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinsonob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

They described the changes as a transformation into “a light and bright, friendly pub, with something for everyone.”

Speaking about how it felt to receive the accolade, Mr Utting said: “I'm just chuffed to bits to be rewarded for the hard work I've put in.

“This is a corner boozer, nothing more, nothing less.

“We're blessed with so many good pubs in this area and I'm chuffed that The Leopard has been recognised.

ob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinsonob Utting, the landlord of The Leopard pub, which has just won CAMRA Norwich and Norfolk 'branch pub of the year' award. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“The thing that makes a good pub is being part of the community.

“It's been a long hard slog but the social aspect makes it worth it.”

CAMRA also named The Leopard 'city pub of the year' and revealed further winners - with The Green Dragon in Wymondham regaining its crown as 'rural pub of the year' and The White Lion on Oak Street named as 'branch cider pub of the year'.

Most Read

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We could spend £100m and still get relegated’ - City chief Webber delivers Premier League reality check

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is not getting carried away after sealing Premier League promotion Picture: Denise Bradley

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Delays in both directions on A11 after crash

The road was closed from 6.05pm. Picture: Mildenhall Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists