Waterfront site with planning for 80 new homes for sale at auction

PUBLISHED: 13:55 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 06 August 2020

The derelict former boatyard. Pic: Clive Emson

The derelict former boatyard. Pic: Clive Emson

Archant

A former boatyard in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft, earmarked for new homes, a library and car park is for sale for £500,000.

A visualisation of how the new development could look. Pic: Kingsbury ConsultantsA visualisation of how the new development could look. Pic: Kingsbury Consultants

Oswald Boatyard, Bridge Road, is being auctioned online next month after failing to secure a buyer at auction recently.

The site, situated at the roundabout junction of Bridge Road and Commodore Road, close to Lowestoft Marina, was granted planning permission for the building of 32 one bedroom, 33 two bedroom and 10 three bedroom apartments as well as the conversion of the existing library into five homes along with the creation of car and cycling parking provision and moorings.

The 1.5 acre site failed to sell at the Clive Emson auction on July 31 and is now in its September 23 sale.

Russell Hawkes, a senior auction appraiser with Clive Emson, said: “We anticipate interest from developers and property investors.”

