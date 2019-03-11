Search

In-fighting at Norwich retailer escalates

11 March, 2019 - 16:10
In-fighting at clothing retailer Superdry has reached new heights. Picture: Archant

In-fighting at clothing retailer Superdry has reached new heights. Picture: Archant

Archant

In-fighting at clothing retailer Superdry has reached new heights with the company’s board saying the return of its founder to the business would be “extremely damaging”.

The chain has a number of outlets across East Anglia, including in Norwich’s intuChapelfield, Colchester, Chelmsford and at Stanstead Airport.

MORE: Why has this 9,000-tonne rig mysteriously appeared in a Norfolk port?



Superdry’s co-founder Julian Dunkerton is making an attempt to return to the business, saying that its strategy is “misguided”.

The retailer has posted a string of disappointing results, including a December profit warning, which Mr Dunkerton believes is evidence that Mr Sutherland is “failing dismally”.

But Superdry has now hit back, saying: “The board unanimously believes that Mr Dunkerton’s return to the company, in any capacity, would be extremely damaging to the company and its prospects.”

Superdry added that bringing Mr Dunkerton back would reintroduce a leadership style that does not fit within the “open-minded collaborative culture, values and operation of the company”.

