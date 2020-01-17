Well-known pub goes up for sale

The Blueberry in its heyday. Pic: Archant

A Norwich pub renowned for staging live music events has come up for sale for £225,000.

The Blueberry pub, for sale for £225,000. pic: Fleurets. The Blueberry pub, for sale for £225,000. pic: Fleurets.

The Blueberry, Cowgate was one of the best-known music pubs in the city and launched the careers of many local bands and singers.

The pub occupies a prominent corner position with an open plan bar and stage area, a garden terrace to the front and off street parking.

The note that was on the door of the Blueberry when it closed in September last year. Pic: Archant The note that was on the door of the Blueberry when it closed in September last year. Pic: Archant

The sale comes after the pub closed down suddenly last September with its future events rescheduled for other venues.

A note on the door of the boarded-up venue stated: "Sorry, closed due to unforeseen circumstances." However just a day later they confirmed that the events were back on "after a lot of emails backwards and forwards we have come to an arrangement with the building owner and our music bookings".

In February the venue also said it was working hard to keep going, and had introduced new staff to make sure service improved.

It added on Facebook: "As the old adage says, 'it takes years to get a good rep and one night to lose it'".

They added that it was a "daily struggle" to keep an independent venue going.

The last reveiew on TripAdvisor ws from a disgruntled visitor who posted: 'Went on a gig night. Bar staff slow. Took 40 mins to get a drink. Locals hostile not happy with people there to enjoy the music. No toilet roll. Not even an empty holder. Will not be in a rush to return.'

Another posted a more positive response to their evening, saying: 'Really friendly, welcoming pub...staff and regulars are lovely, see you again soon guys.'

Agents Fleurets stated: "This is a traditional community local, a well-known venue with huge potential."