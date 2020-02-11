Search

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

PUBLISHED: 13:33 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 11 February 2020

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

A restaurant has closed just months after an official ribbon-cutting ceremony by the mayor of West Norfolk.

Dagmara and Mariusz Wieclaw opened Blue Iris, in Wootton Road, Gaywood, near King's Lynn, last May with former mayor councillor Nick Daubney officiating as one of his last jobs before stepping down.

The restaurateurs promised a range of cocktails, made the venue available for private events, hosted theme nights and served hot breakfasts.

They apparently reluctantly closed because of "other business commitments".

The restaurant, situated in a leased building, is for sale for £59,000.

Currently listed on the Daltons Business site, it is described as "an amazing opportunity to own a thriving restaurant with a great reputation, 4.8 stars in online reviews. Currently configured as a 62-cover, mixed cuisine restaurant, the unit is offered fully equipped and ready to operate in a 'walk in and open' condition".

The listing adds: "A fully-equipped catering kitchen includes everything required to offer a whole range of food options."

"This is an excellent and rare opportunity to acquire a fully equipped 'ready to go' restaurant of exceptional quality. The initial equipment and fit out is estimated at £70,000. The current owner is reluctantly selling due to other business commitments."

The unit has a lease with nine years remaining with annual rent being £12,000.

Former West Norfolk mayor Nick Daubney cut a ribbon to officially declare the restaurant open last May.

At the time, Mr Wieclaw said he was keen to offer a wide variety of styles on the menu.

"We want to do different food all the time because our chef has all the knowledge," he said. "He has been working as a chef for 20 years."

It is believed the restaurant, now permanently closed, shut down before Christmas.

The couple were unavailable to comment.

