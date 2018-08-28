Search

Advanced search

Menswear retailer closes down its three remaining stores in Suffolk and Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:24 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:52 18 December 2018

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth

Archant

More empty shop windows have appeared in East Anglian town centres as one of the largest menswear retailers in the UK has gone into administration for the second time in two years, after failing to find anyone to take it over.

In the run up to Christmas, Blue Inc has now closed down its stores in Norwich’s Castle Mall, Ipswich’s Sailmakers and Broad Street in King’s Lynn.

Last month, the company shut its shop in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth.

Blue Inc officially entered administration last Monday through the administrators Begbies Traynor, who confirmed that there are no current plans to reopen its stores in Norfolk and Suffolk.

However, the company is planning to retain its stores in Eastgate in Basildon, Clacton Shopping Village and the Grafton Centre in Cambridge.

“While discussions are in progress regarding the overall future of the brand, we cannot make any further comment at this time,” said Begbies Traynor in a statement.

Blue Inc’s collapse comes after it launched a CVA last year and then recorded losses of £15.6 million in the 18 months to July 2, 2017.

Padma Textiles and logistics company Uniserve pulled together £2.6 million in funding in an attempt to save the fashion retailer, but it was not enough to stave off administration.

The company, which began trading in 1912 as A Levy & Sons, a hat shop in East London, operated stores in Romania, Poland and Jamaica as well as across the UK.

The company traded via a number of brands, chiefly as Mr Byrite, a chain of discount stores selling menswear and from 1997 as Blue Inc, an affordable brand primarily aimed at young men.

In 2006 Marlow Retail Ltd purchased the business and later bought 47 stores from collapsed rival The Officers Club, then in 2012, bought another 20 stores from the administrators of the boyswear and menswear retailer D2.

Blue Inc was once tipped for a £60 million float in 2014, when it was chaired by former Marks & Spencer boss Lord Stuart Rose.

Begbies Traynor is now in talks with two parties interested in taking over some of Blue Inc’s 31 stores, as well as one potential buyer of the brand.

The downfall of Blue Inc is symptomatic of the current crisis that has gripped the British high street, although its not just bricks and mortar retailers that are struggling. Yesterday, the online fashion giant Asos revealed that its profits have also slumped .

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in “racial gesture”

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Menswear retailer closes down its three remaining stores in Suffolk and Norfolk

Blue Ink sotre in the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: Bethany Papworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists