Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?
PUBLISHED: 10:06 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:56 18 July 2020
Some of Norfolk and Waveney’s seaside resorts have been named among the best in the country by Which?
The consumer group has created a list of 50 ‘best and worst seaside towns’, after a survey of more than 3,700 visitors.
The highest ranked entry from our region was Southwold, which came in third nationally with a ‘town score’ of 84pc. Blakeney was close behind in 6th place.
The Suffolk town was only just behind St Mawes in Cornwall, which topped the poll with a score of 85pc.
The other spots from Norfolk and Waveney included on the list were Blakeney (83pc), Sheringham (75pc) Wells-next-the-Sea (75pc), Cromer (70pc) and Hunstanton (62pc). Lowestoft had a town score of 61pc while Great Yarmouth, the lowest-ranked town from our region on the list and second last overall, got a score of 48pc.
The town scores were calculated from ratings in categories including beach, attractions, scenery, peace and quiet and value for money, as well as how likely people were to recommend the spot as a holiday destination.
Which? also listed hotel prices for many locations. They say a night in a Southwold hotel will cost an average of £160, while a stay in Wells is £148, Cromer £139, Hunstanton £103, Lowestoft £80 and Yarmouth £68.
Sheringham was said to have the third highest average hotel price of any seaside resort in the country, with an average night costing £163.
Norfolk and Waveney’s best rated spots were part of a trend of smaller towns and less touristy villages ranking higher than ‘classic’ favourites, which nationally include St Ives and Salcombe.
The survey results come as the region’s resorts are bracing for a busy second half to the summer season, as the lockdown eases and travel restrictions have made many people consider ‘staycations’ rather than going abroad.
