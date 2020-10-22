Pub closes for 14 days after confirmed coronavirus case

The Black Horse pub in Thetford has closed for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: Emily Thomson Archant

A pub has closed its doors for two weeks after a person tested positive for the coronavirus.

Terry and Pam Gillman, owners of the Black Horse pub in Thetford, have invested in four log cabins. Photo: Emily Thomson Terry and Pam Gillman, owners of the Black Horse pub in Thetford, have invested in four log cabins. Photo: Emily Thomson

The owners of The Black Horse pub, in Thetford, have made the decision to close after a confirmed case on their premises on Sunday, October 18.

Terry Gillman and two members of staff, who had been in close contact with the infected person, are now self-isolating and the pub will remain closed until November 4.

Mr Gillman said: “We have made the decision to shut the pub for 14 days because we have had somebody in here who has since tested positive for the virus, but at the time did not have symptoms.

“We will reopen on November 4 and all safety measures will remain in place. We don’t feel there is anything we have done incorrectly. But we have made this decision with our customers’ safety in mind.

The Black Horse pub has had a major revamp of its beer garden, so customers can safely sit outside. Photo: Emily Thomson The Black Horse pub has had a major revamp of its beer garden, so customers can safely sit outside. Photo: Emily Thomson

“Morally it is the right thing to do. I wouldn’t want to be responsible for anybody catching it on this premises.”

This comes as another blow for the pub owners who have been working hard to ensure the survival of their business.

Mr Gillman said: “It’s just another kick in the teeth for us. We could have continued trading but that would have been irresponsible.

“It’s hard because we were already going into a very difficult situation as the winter months approach.

“I’m now going to have to sit and cancel everyone who had booked in with us for the next two weeks.”

Mr Gillman, and his wife Pam Gillman, had just completed a revamp outside with four new log cabins and seating area with a pergola, in a bid to bring back their punters.

New log cabins for diners at the Black Horse pub in Thetford, Photo: Emily Thomson New log cabins for diners at the Black Horse pub in Thetford, Photo: Emily Thomson

But with the new restrictions in place, including the rule of six and 10pm curfew, the couple said they felt anxious about the pub’s future.

Mr Gillman added: “We have taken all of the necessary steps and we have also contacted everyone through our track and trace system who was in the pub that evening.”