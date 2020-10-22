Search

Advanced search

Pub closes for 14 days after confirmed coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 11:46 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 22 October 2020

The Black Horse pub in Thetford has closed for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: Emily Thomson

The Black Horse pub in Thetford has closed for 14 days after a confirmed coronavirus case. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

A pub has closed its doors for two weeks after a person tested positive for the coronavirus.

Terry and Pam Gillman, owners of the Black Horse pub in Thetford, have invested in four log cabins. Photo: Emily ThomsonTerry and Pam Gillman, owners of the Black Horse pub in Thetford, have invested in four log cabins. Photo: Emily Thomson

The owners of The Black Horse pub, in Thetford, have made the decision to close after a confirmed case on their premises on Sunday, October 18.

Terry Gillman and two members of staff, who had been in close contact with the infected person, are now self-isolating and the pub will remain closed until November 4.

Mr Gillman said: “We have made the decision to shut the pub for 14 days because we have had somebody in here who has since tested positive for the virus, but at the time did not have symptoms.

“We will reopen on November 4 and all safety measures will remain in place. We don’t feel there is anything we have done incorrectly. But we have made this decision with our customers’ safety in mind.

The Black Horse pub has had a major revamp of its beer garden, so customers can safely sit outside. Photo: Emily ThomsonThe Black Horse pub has had a major revamp of its beer garden, so customers can safely sit outside. Photo: Emily Thomson

“Morally it is the right thing to do. I wouldn’t want to be responsible for anybody catching it on this premises.”

You may also want to watch:

This comes as another blow for the pub owners who have been working hard to ensure the survival of their business.

Mr Gillman said: “It’s just another kick in the teeth for us. We could have continued trading but that would have been irresponsible.

Terry and Pam Gillman, owners of the Black Horse pub in Thetford, have invested in four log cabins. Photo: Emily ThomsonTerry and Pam Gillman, owners of the Black Horse pub in Thetford, have invested in four log cabins. Photo: Emily Thomson

“It’s hard because we were already going into a very difficult situation as the winter months approach.

“I’m now going to have to sit and cancel everyone who had booked in with us for the next two weeks.”

MORE: ‘We have already seen a downturn in trade’: Pub owners “anxious” about future despite revamp.

Mr Gillman, and his wife Pam Gillman, had just completed a revamp outside with four new log cabins and seating area with a pergola, in a bid to bring back their punters.

New log cabins for diners at the Black Horse pub in Thetford, Photo: Emily ThomsonNew log cabins for diners at the Black Horse pub in Thetford, Photo: Emily Thomson

But with the new restrictions in place, including the rule of six and 10pm curfew, the couple said they felt anxious about the pub’s future.

Mr Gillman added: “We have taken all of the necessary steps and we have also contacted everyone through our track and trace system who was in the pub that evening.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Crisps in the bed, dirty bedding’: couple abandon holiday at ‘rank’ hotel

Clair and Brad Jerram, from Portsmouth, paid �451 for a week-long stay at the Sea Princess Hotel in Great Yarmouth; however they left the next day stating

What do latest Norwich and Norfolk Covid-19 figures tell us?

How are coronavirus cases spread around Norwich? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Doctor who injured nurse in crash admits: ‘I am not an example to follow’

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Popular pub bought for £405,000 ahead of auction

The Locks pub in Geldeston, and East Suffolk Councillor Graham Elliott, who is leading a community bid to buy the pub at auction. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/Brittany Woodman

Investigation begins after fierce blaze decimates derelict factory

Scenes on the morning after a fire at the former Grampians chicken factory in Attleborough. Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE