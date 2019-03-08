Search

Advanced search

$imgalt
Video

See inside one of Norfolk's most luxurious Airbnbs

PUBLISHED: 09:55 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 06 July 2019

Lorraine Thompson who owns Black Barn Airbnb in Filby with her husband Paul. Picture: Neil Perry

Lorraine Thompson who owns Black Barn Airbnb in Filby with her husband Paul. Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

With thousands of holidaymakers on the lookout for the perfect seaside getaway this summer, we think we might have found one of the most luxurious places to stay.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil PerryBlack Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

From breathtaking views to flat screen TV's and a hot tub, Black Barn provides the setting for the ultimate holiday experience .

The Airbnb in Filby has proved so popular with guests, its owners Paul and Lorraine Thompson have fast-tracked plans to expand its offering.

The couple have even had to change their apartment from a holiday home to a registered business due to its success.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil PerryBlack Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

"We've been blown away with how popular it has been," Mrs Thompson said.

"It started off quite slowly but it has really picked up and we are pretty much fully booked for the summer."

Mrs Thompson and her partner bought the two plots of farmland four years ago and lived in a caravan while the development took shape.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil PerryBlack Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

The 53-year-old has more than 20 years of experience working in the property industry but had never ran an Airbnb up until earlier this year.

She said: "I have a lot of experience but this was totally new.

"It started off as a hobby and has grown from there."

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil PerryBlack Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

The one-bedroom apartment which has a king size bed, an open-plan kitchen and a bathroom was completed in February.

Mrs Thompson said the apartment's luxury has wowed guests who also have access to a hot tub which has been a big hit with customers.

"I think it's the little touches which have really impressed people," she said.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil PerryBlack Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

"They are always telling me how great value for money it is and how much they enjoy staying here.

"The location is ideal for a weekend away."

The couple have now been inspired to expand Black Barn's offering and plan to build a new bedroom apartment which will be fitted with underfloor heating, a flat screen TV and a log fire.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil PerryBlack Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

You may also want to watch:

They are also in the process of building an indoor swimming pool for guests to enjoy.

Mrs Thompson said; "I'm really excited because we have already been asked when the extension is going to be completed.

"I'm sure people will be impressed."

The current apartment is available for between £85 and £120 a night.

The couple hope to have the second apartment completed by mid-August, subject to planning permission, with the swimming pool set to open next year.

For more information find Black Barn on Booking.com.

Most Read

Jewson closes Norfolk branch prompting housing concern

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham, which is set to close at the end of the month. Picture: Google

Revealed: The preferred Western Link route recommended to connect Norwich NDR to the A47

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Person rescued from river at Aldi

A person has been rescued from the River Wensum in Drayton. Photo: Submitted

‘When I grow up, I want a Massey-Harris’ – Norfolk enthusiast’s rare vintage tractor collection is up for auction

Norfolk tractor enthusiast Bob Parke is selling his extremely rare collection of Massey-Harris vintage farm machinery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

City legends and England cricketers feature as home kit for Premier League season is revealed

Teemu Pukki models Norwich City's home kit for the 2019-20 season Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person rescued from river at Aldi

A person has been rescued from the River Wensum in Drayton. Photo: Submitted

Full list of road closures announced for Lord Mayor’s Celebration

Lord Mayors Procession Floats - THE PANJAMAKAL STEEL BAND

All you need to know ahead of Lord Mayor’s Celebration 2019

Giant elephant puppets parade through Norwich as part of Lord Mayor's Celebration weekend. Picture: Nick Butcher

Former Norwich City boss lands new role

Steve Stone, Norwich City's former managing director, has a new job at Anglian Home Improvements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorist who watched YouTube at wheel pulled over by Norfolk Police

Motorist pulled over for watching YouTube at the wheel. PIC: Breckland Police Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists