See inside one of Norfolk's most luxurious Airbnbs

Lorraine Thompson who owns Black Barn Airbnb in Filby with her husband Paul. Picture: Neil Perry Archant

With thousands of holidaymakers on the lookout for the perfect seaside getaway this summer, we think we might have found one of the most luxurious places to stay.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

From breathtaking views to flat screen TV's and a hot tub, Black Barn provides the setting for the ultimate holiday experience .

The Airbnb in Filby has proved so popular with guests, its owners Paul and Lorraine Thompson have fast-tracked plans to expand its offering.

The couple have even had to change their apartment from a holiday home to a registered business due to its success.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

"We've been blown away with how popular it has been," Mrs Thompson said.

"It started off quite slowly but it has really picked up and we are pretty much fully booked for the summer."

Mrs Thompson and her partner bought the two plots of farmland four years ago and lived in a caravan while the development took shape.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

The 53-year-old has more than 20 years of experience working in the property industry but had never ran an Airbnb up until earlier this year.

She said: "I have a lot of experience but this was totally new.

"It started off as a hobby and has grown from there."

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

The one-bedroom apartment which has a king size bed, an open-plan kitchen and a bathroom was completed in February.

Mrs Thompson said the apartment's luxury has wowed guests who also have access to a hot tub which has been a big hit with customers.

"I think it's the little touches which have really impressed people," she said.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

"They are always telling me how great value for money it is and how much they enjoy staying here.

"The location is ideal for a weekend away."

The couple have now been inspired to expand Black Barn's offering and plan to build a new bedroom apartment which will be fitted with underfloor heating, a flat screen TV and a log fire.

Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry Black Barn Airbnb in Filby. Picture: Neil Perry

They are also in the process of building an indoor swimming pool for guests to enjoy.

Mrs Thompson said; "I'm really excited because we have already been asked when the extension is going to be completed.

"I'm sure people will be impressed."

The current apartment is available for between £85 and £120 a night.

The couple hope to have the second apartment completed by mid-August, subject to planning permission, with the swimming pool set to open next year.

For more information find Black Barn on Booking.com.