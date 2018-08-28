Quiz

The Biz Quiz: £7.5m restaurant gifted to staff as companies prepare for Christmas

Christmas shopping in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

It’s been a busy week in the Norfolk business world, with companies ramping up the energy in time for Christmas.

From new business launches to employer initiatives, here are some of your top business stories from across the county this week.

This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

The parents of Premier League footballing twins Josh and Jacob Murphy have scored a dream goal for staff, by giving away a £7.5m restaurant business to the workers who made it a success.

John Murphy and his partner Maxine have decided to give away Arbuckles, the diner business they have taken more than a decade to build on the outskirts of Downham Market.

Mum-of-two’s remote-controlled cars project to take toddlers around Castle Mall

Ellie Kidd, a Norwich mum-of-two has launched Mistletoe Motors in Castle Mall.

Mrs Kidd has purchased three remotely-controlled cars, large enough to seat a child of up to seven years of age, which can be hired and operated by parents whilst they shop in Castle Mall.

“The era of the old Broads boys is coming to an end” - Ferry Marina is sold on by boatyard boss

A businessman who invested millions to bring the boatyards of the Norfolk Broads into the modern day has sold his last remaining major site to focus on other projects.

Mr Funnell and his wife Hazel have spent 40 years buying, modernising, and selling boatyards and marinas across Norfolk, including Broads Tours, Herbert Woods, Loynes and Brundall Bay Marina.

Bullards Gin reveals plans to open restaurant and bar at Crystal House distillery

The team at Bullards Gin have revealed they plan to add an open-kitchen restaurant and bar to their Crystal House distillery in Norwich.

Having gained planning permission to start operating a distillery out of the historic building on Castle Market Street this week, Bullards chairman Russell Evans has announced plans for ‘phase two’ of the project are already well underway.

Hundreds more wind turbines could be coming to Norfolk and Suffolk coast

Hundreds more wind turbines could be built off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, potentially bringing thousands of skilled jobs to the region.

The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed around Britain, included East Anglia as one of five areas it wants to lease to offshore wind farms for the next generation of farms.

Cream of Norfolk’s tech industry on lookout at Cambridge launchpad

A handful of Norfolk’s most promising tech companies have taken to the road to promote and forge new partnerships with like-minded businesses and investors in Cambridge.

The Eastern Launchpad Event saw 50 start-ups, investors and influencers from Norwich and Cambridge come together at the Bradfield Centre to network and pitch for future relationships.

Norwich’s Gnaw Chocolate has been named the UK’s Small Business of the Year

It’s been a year of growth and success for Gnaw Chocolate, which has won a major national award.

A Future50 chocolatier is savouring the sweet taste of success after being named the best small business in the country.

Gnaw Chocolate won the accolade at the British Chambers’ awards on Thursday, beating 750 other businesses to have entered, just weeks after picking up the regional title against competition from Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and other eastern counties.