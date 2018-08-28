Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Pub closes less than a year after opening

PUBLISHED: 09:03 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 29 January 2019

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A new gastro pub has ceased trading less than a year after opening.

Signs on the mesh covering doorways say the premises has been secured and valuables removed Picture: Chris BishopSigns on the mesh covering doorways say the premises has been secured and valuables removed Picture: Chris Bishop

Bishops of Chapel Street opened up in the former Lattice House, in King’s Lynn, last May.

Today its doors are closed off with wire mesh, while signs say valuables have been removed by security firm Secure Empty Property.

Lynn-based specialist food supplier K’s Market posted on social media: “Sincere apologies, but Bishops of Lynn have ceased operations this morning. Therefore the gluten free and beyond evening has had to be cancelled.

A door secured with mesh at Bishop's of Chapel Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopA door secured with mesh at Bishop's of Chapel Street in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

“I have been assured that all payments made will be returned from tomorrow. Please collect your monies from K’s Market from tomorrow afternoon. What a shame.”

The pub was opened by chef Geoff Jones in May. Parts of ther building have been used as a pub since 1714, while it had most recently been occupied by chain JD Wetherspoon.

Bishops website says: “Geoff Jones, our owner and chef. Has over 30 years’ experience in the hospitality trade, running two highly successful pubs in southern Ireland and Berkshire.

A plaque on the wall records the building's history as the Lattice House Picture: Chris BishopA plaque on the wall records the building's history as the Lattice House Picture: Chris Bishop

“With his expertise and energy, he has brought a new lease of life into this building. Bishops of Chapel Street aims to offer gastro pub dining with a traditional style of customer service, making any newcomer feel a warm welcome.

“As a chef that has won countless award in the field and who has also featured on reality TV on Channel 4, he is best placed to offer a dynamic menu with twists on classic pub foods, locally sourced ingredients and freshly prepared to order.”

Bishop's of Chapel Street, in King's Lynn, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris BishopBishop's of Chapel Street, in King's Lynn, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists