Pub closes less than a year after opening

A new gastro pub has ceased trading less than a year after opening.

Bishops of Chapel Street opened up in the former Lattice House, in King’s Lynn, last May.

Today its doors are closed off with wire mesh, while signs say valuables have been removed by security firm Secure Empty Property.

Lynn-based specialist food supplier K’s Market posted on social media: “Sincere apologies, but Bishops of Lynn have ceased operations this morning. Therefore the gluten free and beyond evening has had to be cancelled.

“I have been assured that all payments made will be returned from tomorrow. Please collect your monies from K’s Market from tomorrow afternoon. What a shame.”

The pub was opened by chef Geoff Jones in May. Parts of ther building have been used as a pub since 1714, while it had most recently been occupied by chain JD Wetherspoon.

Bishops website says: “Geoff Jones, our owner and chef. Has over 30 years’ experience in the hospitality trade, running two highly successful pubs in southern Ireland and Berkshire.

“With his expertise and energy, he has brought a new lease of life into this building. Bishops of Chapel Street aims to offer gastro pub dining with a traditional style of customer service, making any newcomer feel a warm welcome.

“As a chef that has won countless award in the field and who has also featured on reality TV on Channel 4, he is best placed to offer a dynamic menu with twists on classic pub foods, locally sourced ingredients and freshly prepared to order.”