Bishop of Norwich finishes pilgrimage with a bottle of local brew

PUBLISHED: 07:50 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:50 16 July 2020

Bishop of Norwich, the Right Rev'd Graham Usher enjoys a swig of locally brewed beer after his three day pilgrimage. Pic: submitted

The Bishop of Norwich completed his three day pilgrimage by downing a celebratory pale ale tipple.

The Rt Rev'd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, stops off at St Edmunds Church in Taverham during his pilgrimage to Walsingham. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020The Rt Rev'd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, stops off at St Edmunds Church in Taverham during his pilgrimage to Walsingham. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Bishop Graham Usher walked to Walsingham and his reward came in the form of a bottle of the aptly named Pilgrim’s Pale Ale, from the local Barsham Brewery. The beer was created in a collaboration with Walsingham to commemorate more than 1000 years of pilgrimage to the village.

MORE: Norwich Airport boss welcomes back KLM with cabin air 'as clean as an operating theatre'

For Bishop Graham, it was a refreshing end to his journey in what is the national year of pilgrimage, walking to Walsingham to pray for those affected by coronavirus.

And he tweeted a photo saying: “End of the pilgrimage and thanks to @ShrineOLW for marking the journey with @BarshamBrewery Pilgrim’s Pale Ale – and very good it is!”

The three-day walk, which was carried out in stages, included stops at some of the county’s churches for prayers along the way to Walsingham, Norfolk’s most famous holy village.

As he walked, the Bishop prayed for all those affected by coronavirus, from people who were ill to those who had lost loved ones and those whose lives and livelihoods have been touched by the pandemic.

At Barsham Brewery, based on the West Barsham estate, near Fakenham, beer is created in a process right from planting the barley seed to bottling.

