New poster launched by Big C - with the help of 77-year-old Stan

77-year-old Stan Tungate from Sprowston who is appearing on some new Big C posters.

A 77-year-old is helping spearhead a major business appeal to build a new Bic C centre in Norwich - by appearing on a billboard poster.

77-year-old Stan Tungate from Sprowston who could be helped by the propsed new Big C centre in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Stan Tungate, from Sprowston, who has terminal neuroendocrine cancer, is fronting a new campaign to raise £500,000 for the Nearer to Home fund to build a new centre in Dereham Road. Norfolk and Waveney's Big C has launched a giant billboard and bus shelter poster ad featuring members of the team and Mr Tungate.

Since his diagnosis in 2018, Mr Tungate, a retired construction business owner, decided to forgo chemotherapy and instead he is having injections at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital every four weeks. He also visited his optician and has since worn a pair of 'rose coloured spectacles,' which he is wearing in the ad, as that is the view he chooses of his life.

He decided to help out after he and his wife, Steph, wandered into the current Big C Centre support at the hospital. He said: "Everything was fantastic. It was really nice how they invited us in to sit down."

The bus stop ad featuring Stan Tungate.

Recently, Mr Tungate had the good news that his tumours haven't grown in the last six months.

The new Norwich Big C centre will be pioneering in its vision to offer outstanding cancer care and support, closer to where people live in a welcoming environment away from the medical surroundings of the hospital. Some new features will include a bright space for gentle exercise classes, a large workshop kitchen to enable food and nutrition demonstrations, a light and calm central seating area, private rooms for one-to-one counselling and wellbeing gardens. The centre is being built to an innovative design by Norwich based architects and heritage experts, Purcell.

A CGI image showing how the new Big C centre will look.

Dr Chris Bushby, CEO at Big C said, "For the past 13 years our expert team at our NNUH centre has provided a bedrock of support, information, well-being therapies, tea, biscuits and a comforting ear to many thousands of Norfolk people affected by cancer, often when they are attending hospital appointments, or during treatment. Our vision for a new Big C cancer support centre in the heart of Norwich will make a tremendous difference to these people's lives."

Donate to Big C's Nearer to Home Appeal online at nearertohome.co.uk or donate £10 by texting BIGC to 70191. Cheques made payable to Big C (Ref. Nearer to Home) can be sent to: Big C, Centrum, Norwich Research Park, Colney Lane, Norwich, N74 7UG.

