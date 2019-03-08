Search

Charity urges businesses to help develop cancer support strategy

PUBLISHED: 10:28 19 June 2019

Representatives from many Norfolk businesses were at the launch of Big C's In Good Company programme, which aims to create a strategy for cancer support in the workplace Picture: contributed

Representatives from many Norfolk businesses were at the launch of Big C's In Good Company programme, which aims to create a strategy for cancer support in the workplace Picture: contributed

Norfolk buisnesses are being asked to support a new partnership programme to develop a cancer support strategy in the workplace.

Norfolk and Waveney's cancer charity, Big C, has launched an innovative new corporate partnership programme 'In Good Company', which sees the charity working closely with Norfolk's businesses to provide multi-level support for those in the community affected by cancer.

On average, 8,000 people each year are diagnosed with cancer in Norfolk and Waveney, deeply affecting their lives and the lives of those around them. Cancer is tough on business too, with UK industry losing an estimated £15.8bn each year due to the impact of cancer in the workplace.

As the charity approaches its 40th anniversary in 2020, Big C is looking to sign-up some of Norfolk's larger companies to work with the team to develop a cancer support strategy.

A bespoke plan will be created, tailored to the needs of each business and the people within it, but may include expert support for directors or HR personnel on best practice in supporting someone with cancer in the workplace, or one-to-one support for individuals. The charity will also provide fundraising support for the business.

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive at Big C said: "Big C's new 'In Good Company' partnership programme offers the region's employers the opportunity to provide outstanding well-being support for their team and to demonstrate their commitment as a people-focused business. We look forward to talking to local companies about how we can work together and support them in their fundraising for Big C."

To find out more about Big C's In Good Company partnership please contact Nicky Burgis at nicky.burgis@big-c.co.uk

