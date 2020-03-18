Burger and beer to your door and brownies in the post – firms fight back against coronavirus

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie, who have closed Harry's in Chapelfield because of coronavirus but are launching a local delivery service. Pic: Archant

Owners of Norfolk restaurants and cafes are refusing to be beaten by coronavirus – offering new ways to get food and drink to customers.

At Harry’s, in Chapelfield, Norwich – which only opened late last year in the former Pedros’ Mexican cantina – owners Andre and Annie Serruys have closed it because of coronavirus. But, to keep business going, they have launched a local delivery service starting in the next few days.

So, if you fancy a burger and fries meal while in self-isolation you can get it delivered to your door if you live nearby.

Meanwhile, Harry’s is being given a deep clean in the hope it can open again soon. Ms Serrys said: “In the interests of wellbeing of our staff, the premises will undergo a deep clean and full sanitisation. With this in mind and mindful of the constantly moving set of unprecedented circumstances, we will review the situation and decide whether, in addition to food deliveries, we re-open to the public.”

Harry's in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant Harry's in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

At Biddy’s tearoom, with an outlet in Norwich Lanes and also in Aylsham, owner Charlie Buchan is remaining open but has created a new online business offering a postal service of their chocolate brownies.

People can order a range of brownies online to be sent anywhere in the UK with an aim of them being posted out 24 hours after the order is received and with a view to extending the range of the cakes available.

“Hopefully this will help get cakes out to those who can’t get to us in this time,” said Ms Buchan. She has implemented other measures to keep open such as accepting card payments only and seating customers on every other table to keep people distanced from each other.

“We will be open to those who want us. Staff who are high risk are at home. We are confident we have taken some sensible and unprecedented steps to ensure we keep a safe social distance and limit the interactions with each other.

Biddy's Tearoom in the Norwich Lanes. Pic: Archant Biddy's Tearoom in the Norwich Lanes. Pic: Archant

“I’ll do what I can to keep my business afloat. But I also care about our staff and customers so we have consulted the team and those happy to work will be serving cake for those who are well enough to come and get it.”

Micropub, bar and cafe the Gangway, in Cromer, is also determined to keep going. It is exploring more takeaway options as well as a delivery service.

William Chandler, who only opened the business with Logan Smith and Will Robinson last November, with a view to sell cocktails, local ales, beers and wines in a ‘cosy and social space’ posted on Instagram: “If you are stuck at home and wish to buy any of our beers, slide into those direct messages and we will see if it’s possible to get some type of delivery scheme going and get them to your door.”

Annie Serruys and father Andre at Harry's in Chapelfield when it opened last year. They have now closed because of coronavirus but hope to offer deliveries. PIc: Archant Annie Serruys and father Andre at Harry's in Chapelfield when it opened last year. They have now closed because of coronavirus but hope to offer deliveries. PIc: Archant

Charlie Buchan at Biddy's Tearoom, pictured last year. Pic: Archant Charlie Buchan at Biddy's Tearoom, pictured last year. Pic: Archant

The owners of the Gangway in Cromer when it opened last November. Pic: Archant The owners of the Gangway in Cromer when it opened last November. Pic: Archant

