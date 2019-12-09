Bid to turn empty shop into restaurant and takeaway withdrawn

Plans had been lodged to turn this shop in Aylsham Road into a restaurant and takeaway.

A bid which would have seen an empty building turned into a restaurant and takeaway has been pulled.

Plans to change the former Carphone Warehouse building in Aylsham Road, Mile Cross, were submitted to Norwich City Council in September.

Applicant Mohammed Selim had been seeking permission from the council to change the use of the building and to add side and rear extensions.

The property has been empty since 2018 and documents lodged with the city council by Mr Selim had stated: "Since then there has only been one interested party who wanted to use it for car sales, but this never came to anything.

"As the property is situated within a row of shops offering mostly food to takeaway, the applicant feels that using the property for a takeaway and restaurant business would be viable and complimentary given the large surrounding residential catchment area.

"As the current property doesn't provide enough storage space, it is proposed to form a single storey extension to the rear to accommodate this requirement.

"To enable the property to be used as a restaurant a dining lounge single storey extension is to be formed to the side of the property."

The first floor would have been turned into a flat, offered for use by staff at the restaurant/takeaway.

However, the application has now been withdrawn.