Search

Advanced search

Bid to turn empty shop into restaurant and takeaway withdrawn

PUBLISHED: 11:05 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 09 December 2019

Plans had been lodged to turn this shop in Aylsham Road into a restaurant and takeaway. Pic: Google Street View.

Plans had been lodged to turn this shop in Aylsham Road into a restaurant and takeaway. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

A bid which would have seen an empty building turned into a restaurant and takeaway has been pulled.

Plans to change the former Carphone Warehouse building in Aylsham Road, Mile Cross, were submitted to Norwich City Council in September.

Applicant Mohammed Selim had been seeking permission from the council to change the use of the building and to add side and rear extensions.

The property has been empty since 2018 and documents lodged with the city council by Mr Selim had stated: "Since then there has only been one interested party who wanted to use it for car sales, but this never came to anything.

You may also want to watch:

"As the property is situated within a row of shops offering mostly food to takeaway, the applicant feels that using the property for a takeaway and restaurant business would be viable and complimentary given the large surrounding residential catchment area.

"As the current property doesn't provide enough storage space, it is proposed to form a single storey extension to the rear to accommodate this requirement.

"To enable the property to be used as a restaurant a dining lounge single storey extension is to be formed to the side of the property."

The first floor would have been turned into a flat, offered for use by staff at the restaurant/takeaway.

However, the application has now been withdrawn.

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

More than 80 trains cancelled as problems on the train lines escalate

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Body of missing woman found in industrial area

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

Norfolk studio to welcome TV and film stars from across globe after £5m investment

Raynham Hangar Studios. Pictures: courtesy Broadcast
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists