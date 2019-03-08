New items on the menu at McDonald's are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

McDonald’s has seen a windfall in UK sales off the back of its launch of new menu items.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Big Mac with bacon was the main driver of the sales, which have broken sales records for the country.

The UK was also boosted by the launch of its veggie wrap, bringing the increase in sales to 6%.

You may also want to watch:

On top of this, nearly one in ten of sales over the three-month period were through the MyMcDonald's app and its delivery service

Paul Pomroy, McDonald's UK and Ireland chief executive, said: “We know it is tough on the high street, but we are clear that, alongside our franchisees, we need to maintain investment to succeed.

“Customers enjoy the choice and value we offer, but changing times mean they also demand ultimate convenience, so they can enjoy our menu whenever and wherever they want.”

McDonald's also saw significant growth in coffee sales, which jumped 8% year-on-year following a major marketing campaign and the launch of its iced latte.

Total global revenues declined 4% to £3.8bn and operating income declined 2% to £1.6bn as it was impacted by franchising changes and unfavourable currency movements.