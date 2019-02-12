Video

WATCH: First look at the huge new play area at BeWILDerwood

The Junior Boggle Board give a thumbs up to the latest attraction at BeWILDerwood, TheTowering Treetop Tangles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The first big play structure to be built at BeWilderwood in five years has opened just in time for the half-term break.

Called the Towering Treetop Tangles, the 30 feet high structure reaches high into the trees and is the highest attraction at the Hoveton adventure park.

But before it was ready for bold explorers to enjoy a team of young testers, known as the Junior Boggle-Board, tried out the treetop structure to see how it measured up.

And Tom Blofeld, the author of A Boggle at BeWILDerwood and creator of the park, said he is eager to find out what people think of the new attraction so it can be made even better.

“We’re certain that slightly bigger and more adventurous visitors are going to absolutely love the Towering Treetop Tangles,” he said. “There’s plenty of clambering, scrambling and climbing to be done, sloping walkways to navigate and challenges to be tackled. From high up on one of the many platforms it’s almost like you’re inside the petals of a giant forest flower in the tree canopy.”

He added: “Whilst the Boggle Builders will have everything ready for visitors to enjoy, we know that they will be eager to find out what their friends think about the Towering Treetop Tangles and possibly make some little tweaks here and there, over the next few months.”

Towering Treetop Tangles has been in the making for the past couple of years and building started on the project last summer.

The award winning forest of fun is open throughout half-term and for weekends until April 5 when it will then open daily.