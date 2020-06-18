Children’s play venue Bewilderwood announces reopening date

Bewilderwood has announced it is reopening. Pic: Archant

Norfolk’s tourist attraction Bewilderwood is reopening next month after bringing in new safety measures.

Bewilderwood, situated at Hoveton, near Wroxham, an outdoor wooded play area, will reopen on Saturday, July 18.

It is one of the first play venues to reopen in Norfolk because it’s situated outside with social distancing possible.

However, it has brought in a raft of safety measures including limiting numbers of visitors, a new queuing system and staff will be cleaning down equipment. The venue isn’t offering boat rides yet, awaiting government guidance and its renowned face painting won’t be provided. But craft making, story telling and two food outlets will be running at the magical haven of boggles and twiggles.

The venue posted on social media the good news, saying: “We are hoping to reopen our wonky gates to wild explorers...we are super lucky to be in the great outdoors with lots of fresh air, masses of space and oodles of fun but we have had to make some changes to the way we usually do things.”