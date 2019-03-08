Search

These are the best things to do and see in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 08:59 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 13 August 2019

A visit to Holkham Beach in Norfolk was named among Britains top experiences, according to Lonely Planet. Here, the Household Cavalry train at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Walking Holkham Beach, seeing the seals at Blakeney and eating on Cromer crab are among Britain's top experiences, according to a book by travel guide firm Lonely Planet.

Feasting on Cromer crab was also listed as one of the top experiences. Here, contestants take on Cromer Carnival crab-dressing competition. Picture: KAREN BETHELLFeasting on Cromer crab was also listed as one of the top experiences. Here, contestants take on Cromer Carnival crab-dressing competition. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

The new Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist ranks 500 of the country's best things to do - and the north Norfolk region came off particularly well.

In 28th spot, the book recommends you "Let Holkham Beach soothe your soul as you sink your toes in its fine sands", and waxes on about the "seemingly endless sweep of white-gold sand stretching towards a distant sea" made famous by Shakespeare in Love.

The list's 39th position tells you to "See (and smell) the thousands of seals on Blakeney Point", where some 2,700 pups are born each winter, and the 71th entry tells you to "Sample Britain's sweetest crab fresh off the boat in Cromer".

A visit to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival topped the list overall, while the highest-ranking experience in East Anglia was punting in Cambridge, which came in at No. 11.

A seal pup at Blakeney Point. Picture: National TrustA seal pup at Blakeney Point. Picture: National Trust

WATCH: Stunning drone footage of Household Cavalry on Holkham beach

Tom Hall, the publisher's vice-president of experience, said: "Lonely Planet's Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist brings together the UK's most compelling sights and experiences, ranging from world-class museums and giant cathedrals to rollicking festivals, inky lochs and tiny pubs.

"We're thrilled to name punting in Cambridge one of the UK's very best experiences, alongside many other experiences in East Anglia."

Best places to visit and things to do around East Anglia - from the Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist

1. Go punting in Cambridge

Doing the Norfolk Broads by boat was also named as a top experience. Pic: ArchantDoing the Norfolk Broads by boat was also named as a top experience. Pic: Archant

2. Walk along Holkham Beach

3. Go seal watching at Blakeney Point

4. Try fresh crab in Cromer

5. Explore the Norfolk Broads by boat

Spring Daffodils in front of Felbrigg Hall. Picture: Martin SizelandSpring Daffodils in front of Felbrigg Hall. Picture: Martin Sizeland

6. Go to the Duxford Air Show

7. Visit the John Constable-inspiring landscape of Dedham Vale

8. Take high tea at Granchester's Orchard Tea Garden

9. Frolic on Southwold beach

Southwold beach huts. Picture: Stephen AbramsSouthwold beach huts. Picture: Stephen Abrams

10. Connect with your 'inner aristocrat' at Felbrigg Hall

11. Delve into the past at Sutton Hoo

12. Walk the world's longest pier at Southend

13. Visit Norwich Cathedral

Norwich Cathedral seen from the air. Photo: CHRIS TAYLORNorwich Cathedral seen from the air. Photo: CHRIS TAYLOR

14. Stroll around medieval Lavenham

15. Discover Aldeburgh on the Suffolk coast

16. Visit Blicking Hall

