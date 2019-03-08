Nine of the best beaches in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Soft light just after sunrise at Horsey Gap beach. Picture: JP Appleton (c) copyright newzulu.com

Two Norfolk seaside spots made The Sunday Times' best beaches in Britain list recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An image taken in October 2017 on Horsey beach. Photo: Liz Murton An image taken in October 2017 on Horsey beach. Photo: Liz Murton

But there are more than two beautiful beaches in the county, and with a heatwave in full swing now's the time to enjoy them.

So pack up your bucket and spade and don't forget the suncream - here are nine of the best beaches in Norfolk according to vistor feedback on TripAdvisor.

1. Horsey Beach

Topping the list with 82pc of the 805 reviewers giving it the highest rating of 'excellent' is Horsey Beach on the east Norfolk coast.

The beach, which is described by seaside-goers as 'unspoilt' and 'stunning', is famous for its spectacular seal sightings.

Beautiful Holkham beach in the sunshine. Picture: Martin Sizeland Beautiful Holkham beach in the sunshine. Picture: Martin Sizeland

A recent visitor said: "Fantastic to see the seals at a good distance without wanting to get too close and disturb them.

"Great views whether walking on the beach or from the cliff tops."

2. Holkham Bay

This beach, located near Wells-next-the-Sea, has an excellence rating of 81pc from its 450 reviewers and is singled out for its beauty and size.

A recent visitor said: "Living close to the beaches of Skegness and Mablethorpe in Lincolnshire, the beach has to be classed as unique.

People enjoying Sea Palling beach. Picture : ANTONY KELLY People enjoying Sea Palling beach. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

"No wonder it has been used as a film location, it is different from any other beach I have seen."

3. Sea Palling

The Sunday Times recognised Sea Palling in its 40 best beaches in Britain feature, and TripAdvisor visitors agree that it's a great beach.

82pc of the 191 reviewers gave it the highest possible rating, saying it has everything you could want from a seaside excursion.

A recent visitor said: "Lovely beach, with minimal stones.

A sunny day at Old Hunstanton beach. Picture: Simon Bamber A sunny day at Old Hunstanton beach. Picture: Simon Bamber

"Rock pools to explore and you can take pushchair along the walkway beside the beach...amenities including pub, fish and chip shop, cafe, amusements all very close by."

4. Gorleston

A hugely popular spot with thousands of visitors every summer, Gorleston beach is rated 'excellent' by 72pc of its 2,017 reviewers.

With plenty of nearby refreshments, a long promenade and amusements, there's something for everyone.

A recent visitor said: "Brilliant old fashioned beach.

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach at the start of the summer holidays. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach at the start of the summer holidays. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Proper family attraction with clean sands, lovely sea, good seaside fish and chips and the wonderful Pavilion Theatre just round the corner."

5. Old Hunstanton

You may also want to watch:

One of those beaches that locals in the know refer to as one of Norfolk's best kept 'secrets'.

If the main beach in Hunstanton is a touch too bustling for your tastes then go a little further along the north Norfolk coast to Old Hunstanton.

A beautiful afternoon for a stroll along the beach at Wells. Picture: Ian Burt A beautiful afternoon for a stroll along the beach at Wells. Picture: Ian Burt

76pc of the 222 reviewers gave it the highest possible rating.

A recent visitor said: "Old Hunstanton beach starts after the lovely striped cliffs and you can walk along unspoilt golden beaches and dunes for a long way."

6. Wells-next-the-Sea

Iconic Norfolk seaside town Wells boasts one of the best beaches in Norfolk with miles of sand and panoramic views of open skies.

74pc of the 1,631 reviewers rated it 'excellent', enamoured with the local fish and chips and charming beach huts.

Sheringham beach. Picture: Robina Churchyard Sheringham beach. Picture: Robina Churchyard

A recent visitor said: "Jolly beach huts, sandy beach, coastwatch, and as a special treat, we saw some seals hauled up on the sand."

7. Sheringham

Accessible via the famous North Norfolk Railway (The Poppy Line), or just by car, Sheringham beach boasts fine sandy beaches and picturesque cliffs.

61pc of its 582 reviewers rated it as 'excellent'.

A recent visitor said: "This is such a lovely clean beach with certain parts where dogs are allowed.

Para-Gliders at Mundesley beach in the summer sunshine. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Para-Gliders at Mundesley beach in the summer sunshine. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

"It's lovely to see so many family with children using it."

8. Bacton

Another beach that boasts miles of sand and open skies, Bacton is known as a clean, peaceful retreat and 73pc of its 144 reviewers gave it the top rating.

A recent visitor said: "Stayed very near to this beach what a Lovely, unspoiled beach it is.

"Such a haven for our two children to enjoy walking along the sand and in out of the water.

People walking along Caister beach on the east coast of Norfolk. Picture: James Bass People walking along Caister beach on the east coast of Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

"We will certainly be back."

9. Caister-on-Sea

Rounding off the top nine is Caister-on-Sea with its well kept sandy beach and views of a nearby wind farm.

Just a short distance up the coast from Great Yarmouth, Caister beach is a quieter alternative with wide golden sands.

58pc of its 302 reviewers rated it 'excellent'.

A recent visitor said: "We decided on this beach as a first visit to the sea for our two adopted greyhounds.

"We were not disappointed to find it was exactly the wide and long expanse of sand we were expecting and, given it is a dog friendly beach it was spotlessly clean."