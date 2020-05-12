It’s good to talk to employees during lockdown – as long as it’s done well

Remote working has forced business to embrace video conferencing - but is it good for people? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto francescoridolfi.com

With work forces scattered, communication within a business has never been so important. Best Employers share the secrets of effective engagement.

The Best Employers Eastern Region programme is helping businesses with a free employee engagement survey The Best Employers Eastern Region programme is helping businesses with a free employee engagement survey

One of the unintended consequences of the lockdown and the move to remote working has been that a great many companies have changed the way they communicate with their employees – usually for the better. Whether it’s weekly bulletins or daily updates, emails or video conferences, staff have never heard so much from the organisations that employ them. But does quantity of communication necessarily equal quality?

“The companies communicating well are being transparent,” says Lynn Walters of recruitment specialists Pure. “They update the staff on a regular basis and highlight the positives, but are honest about the challenges. They’re realistic about the situation but they communicate hope about what can be done.”

Large-scale communication

Lynn Walters of Pure Lynn Walters of Pure

With more than 4,000 staff, Anglian Water has to manage its communications efficiently. “In the early stages, our communications were very much reactive, keeping people up to date with the changing situation,” explains Victoria Sloan, internal communications business partner at Anglian Water. “Now we’re transitioning into a more supportive stage.”

Managers receive briefing packs and there’s a weekly news stream for all employees, plus additional weekly Covid-19 updates. Each of the company’s four business areas reinforces these with further messages. There’s a dedicated intranet page with Covid-19 information and Anglian Water has so far sent more than 49,500 text messages and more than 40 email updates to staff.

“It’s important to use a consistent title for the emails,” Victoria explains. “Then if people want to go back to one later, they can easily find it by searching the inbox. Text messages really work to reach the whole workforce,” she adds, “and we’ve found that videos are very well received.”

As a company with 44 employees, marketing agency StrategiQ has taken a different approach, moving away from email for internal communication. “The trouble with emails is that it’s so easy for them to be misconstrued – especially when emotions are running high,” says managing director Andy Smith.

Victoria Sloan of Anglian Water Victoria Sloan of Anglian Water

Instead, the video conference has become the mainstay of internal communication at StrategiQ – not only within teams but also bringing together everyone in the company. “It’s not as good as being in the same room as someone,” says Andy, “but you pick up on the tone so things aren’t taken the wrong way.”

Video conferences

The consensus seems to be that video conferences can produce more focused, successful meetings – when they are well-managed. “The etiquette of the video call is important,” says Andy Smith of StrategiQ, “and we think we’ve got it down to a tee...

Andy Smith of StrategiQ Andy Smith of StrategiQ

“Everyone is silent when they join a meeting. There’s an intro from the meeting host and people put their hands up before speaking, with the host calling them to speak rather than having people talk over each other. If someone has a question, they put it in the chat.”

Video conferences can also be vital for promoting the links within a team, reinforcing the social nature of work and helping with staff wellbeing. Many teams get together for virtual coffee breaks, to blow off steam or talk about non-work topics.

One-to-one communication

“It’s really important for managers to check in regularly with their people,” says Lynn. “Communication needs to be timely and it needs to be personal so people feel valued. It’s difficult to do that with big calls, where there are lots of people on a team, so it’s important to follow up.”

This means the one-to-one calls can be the most important of the day. “It’s easy to think short-term, about getting the current tasks done, but it’s more important to think long-term and look after the people to make sure it’s sustainable,” concludes Lynn.

