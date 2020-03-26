Search

‘Help small businesses pull through:’ message to customers from Norwich interior designer

PUBLISHED: 08:55 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 26 March 2020

Nicole Pugh, of Berry's & Grey. Pic: Archant

A boss who has had to close her online business because of coronavirus is urging people to buy gift vouchers to help out.

Nicole Pugh, who runs Berry’s & Grey, selling items for the home, closed her shop in the Royal Arcade last year because of high business rent and rates and took her business online.

But after her suppliers recently closed their warehouse because of coronavirus, she has now been forced to temporarily shut down this business too.

Nicole Pugh, of Berry's & Grey. Pic: Archant

“It’s not a nice decision but the best one. My business is temporarily suspended, people can still place orders but I can’t send them out. About 50% of my business is fulfilment, so I don’t carry the stock. The warehouses, my suppliers do and they’re all closed.

“It’s going to have a massive knock-on effect, the biggest wholesaler of furniture which I and other big chains use has closed down.”

She said she was continuing to post items to buy and DIY tips on social media.

“Independents need any help they can right now more than ever and even little things like gift vouchers are a great way of helping any business including mine pull through.”

