Bernard Matthews recalls turkey dinosaurs over fears packs could contain metal

PUBLISHED: 10:50 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 20 October 2019

Bernard Matthews has issued a recall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Customers are being urged to check their bags of Bernard Matthews turkey dinosaurs over fears they could contain metal.

Bernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs have been recalled, pictured its former 10 pack, affected products contain nine nuggets. Pictures: Bernard MatthewsBernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs have been recalled, pictured its former 10 pack, affected products contain nine nuggets. Pictures: Bernard Matthews

The Norfolk company issued a recall on the Food Standards Agency's website and pulled the affected batches from the shelves at Iceland stores.

The packs weigh 450g and contain nine pieces of nuggets with a best before eat date of November 30 2019, with the batch codes: L19QGG3, L19QGG4, L19QHG3, L19QHG4.

The company, based at Great Witchingham Hall, apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers and added no other products were affected.

Customers who have bought an offending packet can return it to their nearest Iceland store for a full refund. A receipt is not necessary.

For more information contact the customer care team on 020 7276 8448.

