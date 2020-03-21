Search

Advanced search

Video

‘We are feeding the nation’: Bernard Matthews looking for 200 temporary staff

PUBLISHED: 17:28 21 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 21 March 2020

Andrew Sherwood, HR director (inset) at Bernard Matthews on the 200 jobs they are hiring for. Picture: AndrewSherwood/Archant

Andrew Sherwood, HR director (inset) at Bernard Matthews on the 200 jobs they are hiring for. Picture: AndrewSherwood/Archant

AndrewSherwood/Archant

Bernard Matthews has announced it is hiring 200 temporary workers after demand for its products rose 35% since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The poultry producer is hiring temporary staff – predominantly in factory work - at its sites in Great Witchingham in Norfolk and Holton in Suffolk, and will extend contracts on a week-by-week basis as needed.

MORE: John Lewis announces all stores to temporarily close from Monday

HR director Andrew Sherwood said: “You don’t need any prior experience in factory work to apply. We know that there are a lot of people in the hospitality sector who may be looking for a job, and this could provide a stop-gap for them.

“This may not be the work you want to do for a career, but it is preferable for some to have an income than none.”

Mr Sherwood said that Bernard Matthews had seen “by far the vast majority” of staff reporting healthy for work, and had an occupational health team in place to assist individuals with any questions or worries.

He said: “We saw demand for our products increase for two reasons. One, because people were stockpiling – particularly chicken, and secondly because now people can eat out less they need to buy more food to cook at home.”

The contracts being offered are on average of four weeks but up to six or eight dependent on the candidate.

Mr Sherwood said: “There will also be the opportunity for overtime work. Currently a lot of our staff are working overtime and I am so proud of the immense effort they are putting in. But we can’t rely on overtime forever - we need to up our head count to keep feeding the nation.”

Mr Sherwood said he had been pleased by the diversity of the candidates already applying.

MORE: Wine drive-thru launched as Naked Wines temporarily pauses orders “We’ve seen students who have come home from university, graduates, people who were working in other jobs and are looking to pick up some extra hours, all sorts.

“These are initially temporary contracts but there will definitely be opportunities for people who work hard and enjoy it to make those permanent, and for further development,” he said.

Applicants can apply via:

- The Bernard Matthews website

- Emailing recruitment@bernardmatthews.com

- Or by calling 07787662817

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP urges Londoners not to use their Norfolk second homes

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Bungalow and outbuilding gutted by fierce blaze

A bungalow and outbuilding in Lakenheath were gutted by fire. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

John Lewis announces all stores to temporarily close from Monday

John Lewis in Norwich will be closed from Monday. Pic: Archant

Watch: Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road empty as clubs and bars told to shut

A quiet night at Prince of Wales road in Norwich after the announcement of pub closures. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fraudster who cheated friend out of £12,500 won’t have to pay most back

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly
Drive 24