A new sports bar is set to open in Norwich city centre this week.

Bermuda Bobs Rum Shack on Timberhill is being transformed into a sports bar called Voodoo Showroom. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bermuda Bobs Rum Shack on Timberhill is being transformed into a sports bar called Voodoo Showroom. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack in Timberhill will reopen as the Voodoo Daddy's Showroom, a sports bar and pizza restaurant, on Friday night.

The venue has undergone a transformation after the Bermuda Bob's club moved to London Street.

Owners Mike and Brad Baxter will continue to run the venue, with Mike saying: "Voodoo Daddy's hasn't really had a home since we moved it out of The Plasterers Arms a few years ago.

"We've moved the main club aspects over to Gonzo's Two Room which is above Gonzo's Tearoom, so this will be more of a relaxed restaurant vibe.

"Downstairs we've got a pizza oven and there will be dual-aspect televisions over each of the booths. We are going to show sports but we appreciate not everyone will be into that so we'll also be having video games so people can do that as well."

The venue's second floor will host an 85" television as well as arcade games showcasing the work of student game designers.

The venue will serve around eight to 10 pizzas on rotation, which will be a mixture of popular toppings and new experiments.

"We did think about doing a different type of food like nachos but my background is in pizza. I started working in a pizzeria when I was 16, and it seemed silly to do something else," the Canadian native said.

The site will also have a soft opening on Wednesday as it is hosting an informal live music set.