Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack to relocate to Gonzo's Tea Room after noise row

Insert: Brad Baxter. Norwich bar Bermuda Bob's, situated between the nail bar and Turkish barber in Timber Hill Pic: Archant Archant

A Norwich bar specialising in rum cocktails is to relocate and ditch its old name after a dispute with neighbours over late-night noise.

Gonzo's Tea Room rooftop bar Credit: Neil Perry Gonzo's Tea Room rooftop bar Credit: Neil Perry

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack and Hi-Fi which opened last December in Timber Hill is re-launching as Gonzo's Two Room, above Gonzo's Tea Room, in London Street.

And Bermuda Bob's will re-open under a new name, which hasn't been revealed yet, as a student hang-out where people can watch sport, eat pizza and play video games and table tennis.

The new plans, costing more than £30,000, were revealed today by co-owner of Gonzo's Tea Room, Brad Baxter, who confirmed the new Gonzo Two Room is to open officially on Friday, September 6 with a Boiler Room DJ set by south London's GiGi FM.

Bermuda Bob's, on Timber Hill. Photo: Lauren Cope Bermuda Bob's, on Timber Hill. Photo: Lauren Cope

The move comes after the Baxters were embroiled in a noise row with neighbours, which led to Bermuda Bob's being the subject of a licensing review by the council.

In May it decided against revoking the venue's licence and instead set a range of noise-limiting conditions to apply after midnight.

But as a result Mr Baxter, who runs both venues with his brother Mike, decided to relocate the venue to London Street. It comes as only last week Gonzo, the beloved pug belonging to Mr Baxter, and the namesake of the venue, passed away.

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Mr Baxter said: "We are happy with what we are doing now but it has been such a major headache, every Saturday night we would get a complaint so going above Gonzo's is ideal as it isn't residential. I spent four months working on Bermuda Bob's but I don't feel too bad, it's just a business thing.

"We have the biggest television in East Anglia going in Timber Hill and we are going to make that space more for students rather than a high-end rum cocktail bar, it will have video games, pizza, ping pong and a new name which I think I know what it is but don't want to say just yet."

He said that the relocation had been made possible after Norwich Accountancy Services, run by Mr Baxter's friend and accountant, Jon Hook, moved out of the office it formerly had in the building in London Street owned by the Baxters. When the accountants moved to Castle Meadow, it left space above Gonzo's Tea Room also enabling them to open a rooftop garden last year.