Search

Advanced search

Chef excluded from al fresco seating plans due to crossing - despite road’s closure

02 July, 2020 - 06:00
Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chef Richard Bainbridge at a table outside his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and pedestrian crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A restaurateur has been left bewildered at being given no outdoor seating space due to a zebra crossing – despite cars being banned on the road.

Chef Richard Bainbridge at the pedestrian crossing near his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChef Richard Bainbridge at the pedestrian crossing near his restaurant Benedicts in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow him outside tables due to the zig-zag lines and crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts in Norwich’s St Benedicts Street was hoping that he would be assigned some outdoor space to add much-needed covers to his restaurant.

However after it was announced the city centre street would be temporarily pedestrianised, Mr Bainbridge was told he could not have space outside his site due to a zebra crossing. Norfolk County Council, which is in charge of the plans, has confirmed it is “looking at the option” of extending seating closer to the crossing.

The crossing is not directly outside the family-run businesses’ front door, but seating access has still been denied on account of road markings.

The Great British Menu chef said: “We have the zig-zag markings on the road outside our restaurant, but the road is going to be pedestrianised anyway.

The pedestrian crossing in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow tables outside Benedicts restaurant due to the zig-zag lines and crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe pedestrian crossing in St Benedicts, where the council have refused to allow tables outside Benedicts restaurant due to the zig-zag lines and crossing, despite the road soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“What’s disappointing is that when we pointed this out the officer making the plans hadn’t even visited the road.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Norwich Theatre Royal to axe 113 jobs

St Benedicts which will soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSt Benedicts which will soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It’s heart-breaking because this has been the life-long dream for chefs like me, and it’s our blood, sweat and tears that goes into it. Then decisions like this - which could be life or death for our business – are made at the highest level from an office.”

Due to the potential loss of customers to other businesses, Mr Bainbridge has said he may delay reopening the venue until September.

Mr Bainbridge added: “It’s not a level playing field because if I was a customer I’d want to sit outside with a beer, not indoors in a restaurant – and that’s me saying it as the owner.

St Benedicts which will soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSt Benedicts which will soon to be closed to traffic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I’m really happy for the other businesses who have got outdoor seating space – we’re all in this together. But if the council says it’s on our side then it actually needs to be.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: “We consulted widely on the proposed temporary changes which received overwhelming public support. In our careful consideration of the responses received we need to balance the needs of all businesses, residents and the wider public.” The spokesman insisted that officers have visited the street, and will review whether the crossing is required in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Near miss as car pulls into path of ambulance

Dashcam footage of near miss on the A47. Photo: Submitted

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Premier League mauling at Arsenal

Onel Hernandez was introduced at half-time of Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal Picture: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for us’ - Tettey jumps to defence of City number one

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounds Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul as he scores his side's first goal of the game Picture: Mike Egerton/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Speed concerns after driver caught at 106mph on NDR

Police are appealing for information after a number of trees have been damaged at a school in Norwich. Picture: James Bass