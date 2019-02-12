Norwich pub introduces bottomless prosecco brunches

The Belle Vue in Norwich has introduced bottomless brunches. Photo: The Belle Vue The Belle Vue

The Belle Vue in Norwich is focusing on food now it can no longer host live music and has launched a bottomless brunch.

In October 2018, the St Philip’s Road pub said it was postponing live music events after complaints from neighbours.

At the time landlord Harry Cawley, 25, said the loss of music did “really affect pub business”.

The review, which went ahead in January, resulted in the Norwich pub losing its live music licence.

In light of this The Belle Vue is now focusing on food promotions in the hope of attracting new customers.

Mr Crawley said: “In the wake of the licence review, and the decision that live music will no longer be allowed here, traditional pub food has become our primary focus.

“It is not just bottomless prosecco that we are promoting, we have deals throughout the week.

“These promotions and our delicious menu have attracted a lot of new customers and it is incredibly rewarding to see the place so busy and lively.”

The bottomless prosecco brunch is available in two hour slots on Saturday between 10am and 2pm. It costs £25 per person and includes one dish from the pub’s brunch menu.