The future of 6,000 workers is uncertain after the owners of Bella Italia, Café Rouge and Las Iguanas confirmed plans to call in the administrators.

Owners of the chain have confirmed a notice of intent to appoint administrators. Casual Dining Group has confirmed this will be filed at the High Court.

Bella Italia has two restaurants in Norwich, in Red Lion Street and in Riverside, where its branch of Las Iguanas is also situated.

Café Rouge has branches in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and the Elveden Center Parcs, where there is also a Bella Italia.

A Casual Dining Group spokeswoman said: “As is widely acknowledged, this is an unprecedented situation for our industry and, like many other companies across the UK, the directors of Casual Dining Group are working closely with our advisers as we consider our next steps. These notifications are a prudent measure in light of the company’s position and the wider situation.”

The restaurants have been closed since March because of coronavirus.

Cafe Rouge closed down permanently its Chapelfield restaurant last September.

