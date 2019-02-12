Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Behind the scenes at Britain’s most waffly versatile factory

PUBLISHED: 14:27 26 February 2019

The Birds Eye factory in Lowestoft, which is the focus of a behind the scenes tour by Gregg Wallace and BBC Two’s Inside the Factory team. Picture: Mark Boggis

The Birds Eye factory in Lowestoft, which is the focus of a behind the scenes tour by Gregg Wallace and BBC Two’s Inside the Factory team. Picture: Mark Boggis

Archant

They have been a family favourite for more than 35 years.

And lovers of Birds Eye potato waffles will be in for a treat on Tuesday, February 26 as BBC Two’s Inside the Factory team takes a behind the scenes tour of the Lowestoft factory that creates one of the nation’s most popular potato snacks.

A spokesman for the show said: “Tune in on Tuesday, February 26 at 8pm to see Gregg Wallace and his team follow the journey of the family favourite, discovering how 143 million of the famous grid snacks are made every year.

“The team at Birds Eye will also reveal how they create the distinctive crispy outside and fluffy inside texture.”

With 3.5 billion Birds Eye potato waffles made since their introduction in 1981, viewers can get a behind the scenes look inside the production of one of the nation’s most iconic teatime staples as it is created at the Lowestoft factory.

