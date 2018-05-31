Search

Beer shop celebrates 20th birthday with special brew

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 18 April 2020

Jason Clark at Beers of Europe, which is celebrating its 20th birthday Picture: Matthew Usher.

A beer shop is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special birthday brew.

Sales of Tap Room Twenty will help raise funds for the East Anglia Air Ambulance Picture: Beers of EuropeSales of Tap Room Twenty will help raise funds for the East Anglia Air Ambulance Picture: Beers of Europe

Beers of Europe opened up on part of what was once an oilfield at Setchey, near King’s Lynn, in 2000.

MORE - there’s oil in them thar dykes

Run by Derek and Carol Clark and their two sons, Daniel and Jason, it has grown steadily, offering customers what is claimed to be the largest selection of specialist beers, wines and spirits in Europe.

Daniel Clark said: “Our last 20 years has been spent on a quest to delight people united by their love of beer. It has been a mission we have enjoyed immensely, and we have learned a lot along the way. Now, we thought it would be a good time to create a brew of our own. So in cahoots with multi award winning craft brewers, Moon Gazer, also from Norfolk, a beer was lovingly brewed blending American and French hops, with UK malt to create a Belgian style IPA.”

David Holliday from the Norfolk Brewhouse, at Hindringham, said: “We want the beer to reflect heritage and quality – so the malts used included the heritage barley Chevalier – a premium barley, but also includes Vienna and Pilsner malts, as we wanted the beer to reflect the Belgian, European feel to promote where it all began for Beers of Europe.

David and Rachel Holliday at the Norfolk Brew House, who brewed Taproom Twenty Picture: SuppliedDavid and Rachel Holliday at the Norfolk Brew House, who brewed Taproom Twenty Picture: Supplied

“Beer wise, it is an IPA, a nice modern style, but with a blend of traditional Belgian and British beer notes, so it offers the best of all that Beers of Europe bring together.”

Some 20p from each £3.19 bottle of Tap Room Twenty will be donated to the East Anglia Air Ambulance, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The life-saving medics are appealing for help to buy protective clothing. Click here for more.

Beers of Europe’s shop off the A10 attracted more than 60,000 visitors a year until it was forced to close by coronavirus.

Beers of Europe is staying open for click and collect and online deliveries Picture: Ian BurtBeers of Europe is staying open for click and collect and online deliveries Picture: Ian Burt

It said it is doing a roaring trade online, with both deliveries and click and collect. Staff reckon we’re all knocking back a few more to drown our sorrows during lockdown.

