Norwich market stall launches beer and food matching menu

Dominic Burke from Sir Toby's Beers. Photo: Sir Toby's Beers Photo: Sir Toby's Beers

Foodies can now grab the perfect beer to go with their lunch thanks to a Norwich market stall's brainwave.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Norwich Market stall has created a menu that matches food with the perfect beer, Photo: Sir Toby's Beers A Norwich Market stall has created a menu that matches food with the perfect beer, Photo: Sir Toby's Beers

To celebrate being the first stop on the Unthank Trail for the City of Ale Festival, the Sir Toby's Beers stall has designed a food and beer matching menu for people to enjoy with lunch from Norwich Market.

The menu is designed for people to either choose lunch first and match it with a beer or vice versa and the stall even has some pocket-sized versions of the menu for market-goers to carry with them.

A Norwich Market stall has created a menu that matches food with the perfect beer, Photo: Sir Toby's Beers A Norwich Market stall has created a menu that matches food with the perfect beer, Photo: Sir Toby's Beers

There are 11 different food stalls featured on the menu, but the matching counts for any food choice.

READ MORE: Ice cream chimney stall opens on Norwich Market

Stall owners Toby Westgarth, 29, and Dominic Burke, 31, said: "Lining your stomach is an important part of the festival as there are over 40 different pubs involved this year and seven badges to collect.

"We have teamed up with local beer sommelier and world beer judge Cheryl Cade who has devised the menu based entirely around what's available from our neighbours on Norwich Market - including specific dishes."

READ MORE: Why does Norfolk win so many beer awards? Norwich City of Ale festival will have the answer

The stall, which can be found at number 182, has also extended its opening hours for the festival until late in the evening, serving beer from midday.

Any beer that is matched is to be enjoyed within the Sir Toby's licensed double-stall.

The City of Ale festival runs until June 2, but the owners of Sir Toby's Beers said they think the menu will be here to stay.

You may also want to watch: