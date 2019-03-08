The Bedlinen Co. closes in Norwich shopping mall after less than four months of trading

A home interiors business has shut up shop less than four months after opening in Norwich city centre.

The Bedlinen Co opened in the Royal Arcade in the Royal Arcade shopping mall on March 1.

But the owners have confirmed that they have now closed the store.

The shop had been launched by owner and director Joanne Cannon, who has worked in the soft furnishings industry for 25 years.

Ms Cannon is still operating her business online, and sells soft furnishings such as cushions, curtains, and bed linen.

The shop beside the former Bedlinen Co has also closed down.

Berry's and Grey is now also an online brand, with its owner Nicole Pugh saying she was "heartbroken" after closing the shop in early March.