Couple selling 12-bedroom Edwardian guesthouse for £975,000

John and Irene Davies, who are selling the Durdans. Pic: Jon Wood Photography Archant

A couple are retiring from running a grand Norfolk house after making it a “home from home” for guests.

The Durdans, Mundesley, for sale. Pic: Coast & Country/The Durdans The Durdans, Mundesley, for sale. Pic: Coast & Country/The Durdans

John and Irene Davies moved from Lancashire to Norfolk to take over the Durdans, in Trunch Road, Mundesley, four years ago. And although they are currently fully booked they have decided to take early retirement.

The house was built in 1911 for a wealthy clergyman and later became a children’s home in the 1940s-1970s. The couple fell in love with its elegant, arts and crafts features and the fact it felt like an inviting home.

“My wife and I were fed up with commuting round the M25 into London where we worked. We came to Norfolk and just loved the elegance of this house and it’s been a really successful bed and breakfast, getting a 9.6 rating on Booking.com,” said Mr Davies.

They restored the property and took over the second floor where they currently live.

“We wanted to make it a home from home for people,” he added. They plan to retire but stay in the local area.

The Durdans has eight guest rooms, seven with en suites and one with a private bathroom, as well as private bedrooms on the ground and second floor and more than 7,000sqft of accommodation. Outside, the property is situated in more than two acres and there is planning permission to extend it further.

Agent Coast & Country, selling the property for offers in excess of £975,000, said: “The current owners, though new to the hospitality industry, have enjoyed their time at The Durdans and have had a successful four years as proprietors, gaining much returning business. Having relocated from out of the county, they feel grateful to have come across the hidden gem that is the village of Mundesley and are happy to discuss their experiences of their relocation and the business to any potential new owner.”

TripAdvisor reviews include: “We stayed here for four nights to celebrate our Golden Wedding. The room we stopped in was The Sunset which was huge and beautifully decorated with a lovely view of the garden. The owners John and Irene were excellent hosts and nothing was too much trouble. We stayed on a B&B basis and the choice at breakfast was very good and beautifully cooked.”

