Search

Advanced search

Print workers to strike for the third time over pay

PUBLISHED: 16:54 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 04 January 2019

Employees CPI William Clowes will take a third day of strike after the company offered a two year pay freeze last year.

Employees CPI William Clowes will take a third day of strike after the company offered a two year pay freeze last year.

Archant

Print workers at a Suffolk company are set to take a third day of strike action over pay.

Employees at CPI William Clowes, in Beccles, will strike again after the company offered a two year pay freeze last year.

Workers will down tools for 24 hours on Thursday, January 17, in their dispute over the company’s offer.

According to Unite, workers have been given two pay rises in the past 14 years of work.

After the company introduced the two year freeze offer, the print workers voted by 71pc for strike action and by 87pc for industrial action short of a strike.

Unite regional officer Mark Walker said: “The management at CPI William Clowes needs to recognise the continual hard work that our loyal members put in year in, year out.

“The background to their legitimate pay grievances is that this dedicated workforce has only had two pay rises in the last 14 years.

“There was one per cent in 2017 and the previous one was about a decade ago. It is a shameful indictment of this company which is part of the profitable CPI Group UK.

“The bosses have adamantly refused to engage in a constructive dialogue with Unite since the workers took a day’s strike action just before Christmas.”

This is the third time the company have taken strike action, the first time workers took action was in November last year and the second was the following month.

Workers have already planned a fourth day of strike on February 13 and workers are already operating an overtime ban.

Mr Walker added, “If this is antediluvian attitude to modern employment relations continues, more industrial action will definitely be on the cards.”

More than 70 employees will walk out on the job for the day at the Suffolk branch of the company.

The company have seven other locations including one in East Suffolk, Aylesford, Surrey and Kent.

CPI William Clowes have been contacted for comment but failed to respond by the time this story went to print.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Theatre facing final curtain if council does not continue financial support

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists