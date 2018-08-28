Print workers to strike for the third time over pay

Print workers at a Suffolk company are set to take a third day of strike action over pay.

Employees at CPI William Clowes, in Beccles, will strike again after the company offered a two year pay freeze last year.

Workers will down tools for 24 hours on Thursday, January 17, in their dispute over the company’s offer.

According to Unite, workers have been given two pay rises in the past 14 years of work.

After the company introduced the two year freeze offer, the print workers voted by 71pc for strike action and by 87pc for industrial action short of a strike.

Unite regional officer Mark Walker said: “The management at CPI William Clowes needs to recognise the continual hard work that our loyal members put in year in, year out.

“The background to their legitimate pay grievances is that this dedicated workforce has only had two pay rises in the last 14 years.

“There was one per cent in 2017 and the previous one was about a decade ago. It is a shameful indictment of this company which is part of the profitable CPI Group UK.

“The bosses have adamantly refused to engage in a constructive dialogue with Unite since the workers took a day’s strike action just before Christmas.”

This is the third time the company have taken strike action, the first time workers took action was in November last year and the second was the following month.

Workers have already planned a fourth day of strike on February 13 and workers are already operating an overtime ban.

Mr Walker added, “If this is antediluvian attitude to modern employment relations continues, more industrial action will definitely be on the cards.”

More than 70 employees will walk out on the job for the day at the Suffolk branch of the company.

The company have seven other locations including one in East Suffolk, Aylesford, Surrey and Kent.

CPI William Clowes have been contacted for comment but failed to respond by the time this story went to print.