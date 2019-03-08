'Every woman has the right to information she needs': Woman launches perimenopause website

Miss Barclay said: "Perimenopause affects every woman differently. There's no one route." Photo: Victor Ling Barkers Photos

"It's time to talk about perimenopause," says a personal trainer turned web-developer who is tired of the taboo around women's health.

Emily Barclay, of Earsham, near Bungay, says she has had enough of the perimenopause not being talked about, leading to large numbers of women believing there is something seriously wrong with their health.

The 43-year-old wants to raise awareness and highlight what to look out for, and has set up a website to help others.

Miss Barclay said: "It's not really known or talked about. The simplest way to describe it is a second puberty. Just like when we go through puberty we are all over the shop, horribly angry, knackered, spotty, anxious and moody.

"Suddenly women get a second go at that in their 40s, and a lot of medical professionals don't know about it."

Miss Barclay began experiencing perimenopausal symptoms four years ago.

She said: "It's amazing how few people don't know about it, and it's terrifying because it happens to every woman.

"It is the stage before a woman goes through menopause, and can last for up to 10 years starting in a woman's mid to late 30s. Unfortunately many women consider the menopause to be something that only affects women in their 50s."

The newly launched website connects perimenopausal women with experts who can offer unique health advice. The newly launched website connects perimenopausal women with experts who can offer unique health advice.

In fact, the menopause is a very short period of time that is defined as when a woman has gone twelve months without a period, or two years if the woman is under 50. But during a perimenopause the sympyoms can be at their worst.

During this phase, while a woman's oestrogen and progesterone levels are out of balance, women may experience a number of symptoms including: Irregular, often very heavy periods, fatigue, weight gain, mood swings, brain fog, night sweats, or lack of motivation.

Miss Barclay said: "Drawing on my personal experience of not getting answers or help, I am curating this website to bring together experts who work with women at this stage of life to provide health and support.

"Women shouldn't have to suffer this in silence. We need to talk about it."

The website, www.perimenopausehub.com, launched yesterday, September 1.

Those who sign up to it can find information about perimenopause, and be connected to health experts to recieve advice on how best to personally navigate this stage of their life.