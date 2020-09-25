Cold water swimming sessions could be introduced at lido this winter

The director of Beccles Lido may introduce cold water swimming for the winter season. PHOTO: Terry Hammond Archant

A lido director says he is considering introducing cold water swimming sessions this winter.

The boilers are set to be turned off at Beccles Lido on Sunday, October 4 but Shaun Crowley has hinted that cold water swimming sessions could be put in place.

The lido extended the season this year after social distancing restrictions meant it could only open in July, later than usual.

Mr Crowley said: “Normally we would close when all the kids go back to school which this year would have been September 6.

“This year because of the pandemic we decided to extend this by three weeks to October 4 because we have been fully booked since reopening.

“It’s good in a way because each year we have had people asking us why we can’t stay open for longer in the year.”

During the winter of 2019, the pool had a £600,000 refurbishment which meant that underwater lighting could be installed at the pool.

This means that during the season the lido has been able to open until 10pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, allowing people to enjoy later swims in the evening.

Mr Crowley, speaking about how business has been affected by the pandemic, said: “It’s been good but not like normal.

“Usually we would get a thousand people but this season we have welcomed fewer of them.

“The good thing is that people now have to book in advance so we know who is going to be in the pool.

“We’ve got a one way system in place, temperature checks, track and trace, staff bubbles and clubs coming in most evenings due to Sport England supporting us.

“The plan is to turn off the boilers on October 4 and we are currently investigating whether we can host cold water swimming sessions this winter as it is becoming increasing popular across East Anglia.

“What I would say to people is keep an eye on our website which is beccleslido.com and our Facebook page over the next few weeks.”