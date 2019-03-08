Foodbank relocates after outreach centre closure

A town's local foodbank will move to a temporary location following the closure of an outreach centre.

Following the announcement of Sharel@Step's closure in Beccles, the director of the outreach store has thanked the community for its continuous support.

Since then, it has been announced the foodbank in the town will be continued at the St. Johns Ambulance site on 42 Blyburgate in Beccles.

Theresa Cumbers, director, said: "We are truly thankful for answered Prayer and announce that foodbank in Beccles will be continued by Sharel@step, offering parcels and vouchers every Wednesday and Thursday as from November 6 until the December 18."

Mrs Cumbers said foodbank arrangements until Christmas have been made to complement the existing outlets and arrangements for 2020 are underway.

She said: "We would like to thank all of our supporters and customers over the years."

The foodbank will be open on Wednesday 12pm to 3pm and Thursday 11pm to 2pm.