Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'It's overwhelming': Garage brewery wins 'best beer' category at festival

PUBLISHED: 12:54 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 28 August 2019

Sam Riseborough (right) and Adam Huxtable(left) created Beccles Brew Co. Picture: Contributed by Sam Riseborough and Adam Huxtable

Sam Riseborough (right) and Adam Huxtable(left) created Beccles Brew Co. Picture: Contributed by Sam Riseborough and Adam Huxtable

Archant

Two friends who launched a brewery out of a converted garage have scooped major recognition at a national beer festival.

After talking about it at the pub, the men decided After talking about it at the pub, the men decided " to stop talking about it and to try and make the dream a reality". Picture: Contributed by Sam Riseborough and Adam Huxtable.

Sam Riseborough, 36, and Adam Huxtable, 37, from the Beccles Brew Co took to the Peterborough Beer Festival last week to showcase their brews inspired by Beccles.

The pair, who both live in the town, won third place in the overall 'best beer' at the festival, but secured gold in the 'best beer from a new brewery title' category.

Mr Riseborough said: "We had been advised to take a cask to the Peterborough Beer Festival as it may be well received by the tasters of ale. We didn't think we would get any prize let alone win a category.

"Now we have received so much positive feedback, it's all been overwhelming. There hasn't been a brewery in the small town of Beccles for 150 years, but this new venture is being gratefully received by not only ale drinkers but new hop drinkers too.

You may also want to watch:

"Keeping the names to the history of Beccles is also very important to the brand."

Mr Huxtable added: "The garage we brew from is approximately 15 feet by nine feet, but we converted it into our brewing station, both of us working full time, we added just over 20 hours a week extra to making ingredients and brewing new ales.

"We invested a little each month from our wage packets to build up what we have now in just over two years, but it's only gone live in the past four months," he said.

The men have based the name of the beers around Beccles landmarks, mythical stories and famous people from the town.

Mr Riseborough said: "Nelson Tree comes from the old ghost stories of Roos Hall, Hodgkins Hop is to celebrate the wonderful Dorothy Hodgkins and the Leman Drop is a play on words for the local high school which we both attended.

"Nelson Tree is a dark amber 4.8pc with a bitter sweet malty finish, Hodgkins Hop is a 3.6pc session ale with a hoppy finish and Leman Drop is a 4.0pc hazy pale ale with a spicy lemon finish."

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police ask: Do you know this man?

Police want to speak to this man after a razor was stolen in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists