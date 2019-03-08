'It's overwhelming': Garage brewery wins 'best beer' category at festival

Sam Riseborough (right) and Adam Huxtable(left) created Beccles Brew Co. Picture: Contributed by Sam Riseborough and Adam Huxtable Archant

Two friends who launched a brewery out of a converted garage have scooped major recognition at a national beer festival.

After talking about it at the pub, the men decided " to stop talking about it and to try and make the dream a reality". Picture: Contributed by Sam Riseborough and Adam Huxtable. After talking about it at the pub, the men decided " to stop talking about it and to try and make the dream a reality". Picture: Contributed by Sam Riseborough and Adam Huxtable.

Sam Riseborough, 36, and Adam Huxtable, 37, from the Beccles Brew Co took to the Peterborough Beer Festival last week to showcase their brews inspired by Beccles.

The pair, who both live in the town, won third place in the overall 'best beer' at the festival, but secured gold in the 'best beer from a new brewery title' category.

Mr Riseborough said: "We had been advised to take a cask to the Peterborough Beer Festival as it may be well received by the tasters of ale. We didn't think we would get any prize let alone win a category.

"Now we have received so much positive feedback, it's all been overwhelming. There hasn't been a brewery in the small town of Beccles for 150 years, but this new venture is being gratefully received by not only ale drinkers but new hop drinkers too.

"Keeping the names to the history of Beccles is also very important to the brand."

Mr Huxtable added: "The garage we brew from is approximately 15 feet by nine feet, but we converted it into our brewing station, both of us working full time, we added just over 20 hours a week extra to making ingredients and brewing new ales.

"We invested a little each month from our wage packets to build up what we have now in just over two years, but it's only gone live in the past four months," he said.

The men have based the name of the beers around Beccles landmarks, mythical stories and famous people from the town.

Mr Riseborough said: "Nelson Tree comes from the old ghost stories of Roos Hall, Hodgkins Hop is to celebrate the wonderful Dorothy Hodgkins and the Leman Drop is a play on words for the local high school which we both attended.

"Nelson Tree is a dark amber 4.8pc with a bitter sweet malty finish, Hodgkins Hop is a 3.6pc session ale with a hoppy finish and Leman Drop is a 4.0pc hazy pale ale with a spicy lemon finish."