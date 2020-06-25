Search

‘Shocked, disappointed and upset’ - Beauty salons on Boris’ order to stay closed

PUBLISHED: 10:51 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 25 June 2020

Charlotte Croft, who owns Glambox. She started the business six years ago working from a small salon before expanding. Pic: Glambox

Unlike hair salons, much of the beauty industry has still not been given the green light to get back to business on July 4.

Glambox in Norwich. Pic: ArchantGlambox in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Many have invested in preparing their salons for reopening next month, with safety measures in place, protective equipment purchased for staff and clients booked in.

But while many other industries got the news they’d been hoping for, beauty salons, including nail and lash bars, were left with little direction.

Charlotte Croft, who owns Glambox Lashes, Tanning and Beauty in St Benedict’s Street in Norwich, which she has built up from scratch to a large salon with a team of lash and nail technicians, said: “I’m sure that I can speak for the majority of the beauty industry and say that we were all shocked, disappointed and upset at the outcome of the recent announcement, especially as we haven’t even been issued with a new date to work towards.

Inside the Glambox salon. Social distancing measures have now been put in place. Pic: GlamboxInside the Glambox salon. Social distancing measures have now been put in place. Pic: Glambox

“The beauty and hair industry have always been grouped under the same sector, but now we have been divided.

“As a salon we have undergone preparations to ensure it is a safe environment for all staff and clients.

“We have already purchased visors, masks and gloves and also installed hygiene screens throughout the salon and we’ve also ensured that each workstation is two metres apart, despite this now being reduced.

“Having to reschedule hundreds of clients’ appointments again isn’t just upsetting for us, but also everyone who was looking forward to being pampered and feeling like normality was once again close.”

Kayleigh Green, who owns Polished 2 Perfection, on Norfolk Street in King’s Lynn and works on her own, said she was “devastated” at the prime minister’s announcement.

“It’s been a struggle - although the government has helped with giving support we have been given no information when we can reopen,” she said.

“I don’t really see any difference [between us and] hairdressers. This is my livelihood, income and passion.”

Other beauty salons have shared a similar sentiment, voicing their frustration on social media.

Pampers, which is based on London Street in Norwich, for example, said: “That wasn’t the news we were expecting... Thank you for continuing to support us through this confusing time.”

