Beauty retailer announces opening date for new store

PUBLISHED: 18:13 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 13 November 2019

SpaceNK is opening in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

SpaceNK is opening in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

A beauty store earmarked for the shop unit formerly occupied by Jigsaw in Norwich has announced it is opening on Friday.

SpaceNK is opening in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

SpaceNK Apothecary, with more than 60 stores across the UK, is offering mini facials and makeovers from their team of make-up artists and skin specialists at the launch in London Street.

Gift bags of goodies are also up for grabs for those who spend more than £100 in the store.

Founded by Nicky Kinnaird in Covent Garden in 1993, the shop sells all kinds of beauty and skin care products including Jo Loves, created by Jo Malone, Laura Mercier, Acqua Di Parma, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Cowshed, Ren, Tom Ford and Kiehl's.

However, the store also offers skincare consultations and complimentary makeovers from its instore team.

SpaceNK is going into the unit formerly occupied by women's clothing store Jigsaw, which closed in September.

SpaceNK was bought out by Manzanita in 2002.

